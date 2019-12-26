Clemson RB Etienne, LB Simmons lead AP All-ACC teams

Miami takes on Louisiana Tech today at 3 p.m. on ESPN in the Independence Bowl. [MARK WALLHEISER/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Mark Wallheiser

Today

Sports on TV

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Independence Bowl: Louisiana Tech vs. Miami, 3 p.m., ESPN

• Quick Lane Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. Eastern Michigan, 7 p.m.

NHL

• 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship: Russia vs. Czech Republic, 8 a.m., NHL

• 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship: Uniteed States vs. Canada, 1 p.m., NHL

NBA

• Spurs at Mavericks, 7 p.m., TNT

• Portland at Utah, 9:30 p.m., TNT

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League, Brighton vs. Tottenheim, 6:25 a.m., NBCSN

• Premier League, Southampton at Chelsea, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN

• Premier League, Newcastle United at Manchester United, 11:25 a.m., NBCSN

• Premier League, Liverpool at Leicester City, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN

• Liga MX: Club America at Monterrey, 8:30 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

• Hawaii Open quarterfinals, 9 p.m., TENNIS

