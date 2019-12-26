Today
Sports on TV
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Independence Bowl: Louisiana Tech vs. Miami, 3 p.m., ESPN
• Quick Lane Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. Eastern Michigan, 7 p.m.
NHL
• 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship: Russia vs. Czech Republic, 8 a.m., NHL
• 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship: Uniteed States vs. Canada, 1 p.m., NHL
NBA
• Spurs at Mavericks, 7 p.m., TNT
• Portland at Utah, 9:30 p.m., TNT
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League, Brighton vs. Tottenheim, 6:25 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League, Southampton at Chelsea, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League, Newcastle United at Manchester United, 11:25 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League, Liverpool at Leicester City, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN
• Liga MX: Club America at Monterrey, 8:30 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• Hawaii Open quarterfinals, 9 p.m., TENNIS
