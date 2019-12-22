Sports on TV
Today
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Lafayette at Rutgers, 1 p.m., ESPNU
• South Carolina at Virginia, 2 p.m., ABC
• The Diamond Head Classic: Houston vs. Portland, Quarterfinal, 2 p.m., ESPNU
• New Mexico State at Mississippi State, 2 p.m., SECN
• Yale at Clemson, 3 p.m., ACCN
• Prairie View A&M at Seton Hall, 3:30 p.m., FS1
• Xavier at TCU, 4 p.m., ESPN2
• The Citadel at North Carolina State, 5 p.m., ACCN
• The Diamond Head Classic: Ball State vs. Washington, Quarterfinal, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2
• The Diamond head Classic: Texas (El Paso) vs. Hawaii, Quarterfinal, 10:30 p.m., ESPN2
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• UCLA at Indiana, 11 a.m., BTN
• Stanford at Texas, noon, ESPN2
• The Hall of Fame Showcase: Michigan vs. Florida State, 12:30 p.m., ACCN
• The Hall of Fame Showcase: Oklahoma at Connecticut, 3 p.m., CBSSN
NBA
• LA Clippers at Oklahoma City, 6 p.m., NBATV
• Denver at LA Lakers, 8:30 p.m., NBATV
NFL
• Baltimore at Cleveland, noon, CBS
• New Orleans at Tennessee, noon, FOX
• Dallas at Philadelphia, 3:25 p.m., FOX
• Kansas City at Chicago, 7:20 p.m., NBC
NHL
• Anaheim at NY Rangers, 11:30 a.m., NHLN
• Calgary at Dallas, 6 p.m., NHLN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Bundesliga: FC Berlin at Fortuna Dusseldorf, 8:30 a.m., FS1
• Chelsea at Tottenham, 10:25 a.m., NBCSN
• Serie A: The Italian Super Cup: Juventus vs. Lazio, 10:30 a.m., ESPNEWS
• Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt at SC Paderborn 07, 11 a.m., FS1
--
Monday
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Diamond Head Classic semifinal, 5 p.m., ESPN2
• Diamond Head Classic semifinal, 9 p.m., ESPN2
• Georgia Southern at Georgia, 7 p.m., SEC
NFL
• Green Bay at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m., ESPN
NBA
• Toronto at Indiana, 6 p.m., NBATV
• New Orleans at Portland, 9 p.m., NBATV
