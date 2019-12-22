NFL ICYMI: All ends well for Cowboys after flip over toss

The Dallas Cowboys travel to Philadelphia to play the Eagles today at 3:25 p.m. on FOX. [RON JENKINS/ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Ron Jenkins

Sports on TV

Today

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Lafayette at Rutgers, 1 p.m., ESPNU

• South Carolina at Virginia, 2 p.m., ABC

• The Diamond Head Classic: Houston vs. Portland, Quarterfinal, 2 p.m., ESPNU

• New Mexico State at Mississippi State, 2 p.m., SECN

• Yale at Clemson, 3 p.m., ACCN

• Prairie View A&M at Seton Hall, 3:30 p.m., FS1

• Xavier at TCU, 4 p.m., ESPN2

• The Citadel at North Carolina State, 5 p.m., ACCN

• The Diamond Head Classic: Ball State vs. Washington, Quarterfinal, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2

• The Diamond head Classic: Texas (El Paso) vs. Hawaii, Quarterfinal, 10:30 p.m., ESPN2

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• UCLA at Indiana, 11 a.m., BTN

• Stanford at Texas, noon, ESPN2

• The Hall of Fame Showcase: Michigan vs. Florida State, 12:30 p.m., ACCN

• The Hall of Fame Showcase: Oklahoma at Connecticut, 3 p.m., CBSSN

NBA

• LA Clippers at Oklahoma City, 6 p.m., NBATV

• Denver at LA Lakers, 8:30 p.m., NBATV

NFL

• Baltimore at Cleveland, noon, CBS

• New Orleans at Tennessee, noon, FOX

• Dallas at Philadelphia, 3:25 p.m., FOX

• Kansas City at Chicago, 7:20 p.m., NBC

NHL

• Anaheim at NY Rangers, 11:30 a.m., NHLN

• Calgary at Dallas, 6 p.m., NHLN

MEN'S SOCCER

• Bundesliga: FC Berlin at Fortuna Dusseldorf, 8:30 a.m., FS1

• Chelsea at Tottenham, 10:25 a.m., NBCSN

• Serie A: The Italian Super Cup: Juventus vs. Lazio, 10:30 a.m., ESPNEWS

• Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt at SC Paderborn 07, 11 a.m., FS1

--

Monday

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Diamond Head Classic semifinal, 5 p.m., ESPN2

• Diamond Head Classic semifinal, 9 p.m., ESPN2

• Georgia Southern at Georgia, 7 p.m., SEC

NFL

• Green Bay at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m., ESPN

NBA

• Toronto at Indiana, 6 p.m., NBATV

• New Orleans at Portland, 9 p.m., NBATV

DecaturDaily.com
Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.