Sports on TV
Today
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Georgia Tech at Florida State, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• Temple at Central Florida, 1 p.m., ESPNU
• Miami at Clemson, 3 p.m., ACCN
• Georgetown at Providence, 4:30 p.m., FS1
• Boston College at Duke, 5 p.m., ACCN
• Rider at Wisconsin, 6 p.m., BTN
• Butler at St. John's, 6:30 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• The Belk Bowl: Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky, 11 a.m., ESPN
• The Sun Bowl: Florida State vs. Arizona State, 1 p.m., CBS
• The Liberty Bowl: Navy vs. Kansas State, 2:45 p.m., ESPN
• The Arizona Bowl: Georgia State vs. Wyoming, 3:30 p.m., CBSSN
• The Alamo Bowl: Utah vs. Texas, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Nebraska at Michigan State, noon, BTN
• Indiana at Rutgers, 2 p.m., BTN
• Maryland at Northwestern, 4 p.m., BTN
NBA
• Denver at Houston, 6 p.m., NBATV
NHL
• NY Rangers at Edmonton, 8 p.m., NHLN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.