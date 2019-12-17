Sports on TV
Today
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Maryland-Baltimore County at Georgetown, 5:30 p.m., FS1
• Southeast Missouri at Ohio State, 6 p.m., BTN
• Florida vs. Providence, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Oklahoma at Creighton, 7:30 p.m., FS1
• Purdue at Ohio, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Miami vs. Temple, 8:30 p.m., ESPNU
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Mercer at Florida, 6 p.m., SEC
NBA
• L. A. Lakers at Indiana, 6 p.m., NBA
• Phoenix at L.a. Clippers, 9:30 p.m., NBA
MEN'S SOCCER
• FIFA Club World Cup, 8:20 a.m., FS2
• FIFA Club World Cup, 11:20 a.m., FS2
• Bundesliga, RB Leipzig at Borussia Dortmund, 1:20 p.m., FS2
