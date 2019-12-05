No. 18 Auburn routs Richmond to win Legends Classic

Auburn takes on Furman at home at 8 p.m. on SEC Network. [AP PHOTO/KATHY WILLENS]

 Kathy Willens

AUTO RACING

• NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: Award Show, 7 p.m., NBCSN

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Furman at Auburn, 8 p.m., SEC

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Big Ten/ACC Challenge: Virginia at Rutgers, 5 p.m., BTN 

• Connecticut at Seton Hall, 5:30 p.m., FS1

• Big Ten/ACC Challenge: Maryland at North Carolina State, 6 p.m., ESPN

• Iowa State at Alabama, 6 p.m., SEC

• Big Ten/ACC Challenge: Louisville at Ohio State, 7 p.m., BTN

• Big Ten/ACC Challenge: Syracuse at Michigan, 8 p.m., ESPN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• NJCAA: Lackawanna vs. Mississippi Gulf Cost, Championship, 5 p.m., CBSSN

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Second Round, noon, GOLF

• ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia: The Emirates Australian Open, 7 p.m., GOLF

BOY'S HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

• Prolific Prep (Calif.) at Hllcrest Prep (Ariz.), 8 p.m., ESPN2

NBA

• Houston at Toronto, 6:30 p.m., NBA

NFL

• Dallas at Chicago, 7:20 p.m., FOX, NFL

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Brighton at Arsenal, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN

