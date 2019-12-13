James leads Lakers past Magic 96-87

The Los Angeles Lakers travel to Miami to take on the Heat tonight at 6 on ESPN. [JOHN RAOUX/ ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 John Raoux

Today

Sports on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Nebraska at Indiana, 7 p.m., BTN

• Colorado at Colorado State, 7 p.m., CBSSN

• Texas (Rio Grande Valley) at Creighton, 7 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• FCS Playoff: Northern Iowa at James Madison, Quarterfinal, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• FCS Playoff: Montana at Weber State, Quarterfinal, 9 p.m., ESPN2

MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• NCAA College Cup: Stanford vs. Georgetown, Semifinal, 5 p.m., ESPNU

• NCAA College Cup: Wake Forest vs. Virginia, Semifinal, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

• NCAA Tournament: Purdue at Baylor, Regional Semifinal 11 a.m., ESPNU

• NCAA Tournament: Texas A&M at Wisconsin, Regional Semifinal, 1 p.m., ESPNU

• NCAA Tournament: Utah at Stanford, Regional Semifinal, 10 p.m., ESPNU

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The QBE Shark Shootout, First Round, 11 a.m., GOLF

• Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International Team, Day 3 Morning Matches, 2 p.m., GOLF

• Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International Team, Day 3, 8 p.m., GOLF

NBA

• LA Lakers at Miami, 6 p.m., ESPN

• LA Clippers at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

RODEO

• PRCA: National Finals, 9 p.m., CBSSN

MEN'S SOCCER

• Bundesliga: Augsburg at Hoffenheim, 1:20 p.m., FS2

--

Sports on Radio

BOY'S HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

• Muscle Shoals at Florence, 7:30 p.m., FM-93-9

Saturday

Sports on TV

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• FCS Playoff: Illinois State at North Dakota State, Quarterfinal, 11 a.m., ESPN

• Army at Navy, 2 p.m., CBS

• Heisman Trophy Ceremony, 7 p.m., ESPN

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Southern at Butler, 11 a.m., FS1

• Michigan State at Oakland, 11 a.m., ESPN2

• Oregon at Michigan, 11 a.m., CBS

• Syracuse at Georgetown, noon, FOX

• Illinois-Chicago at DePaul, 1 p.m., FS1

• Delaware vs. Villanova, 1 p.m., ESPN2

• Alabama at Penn State, 1 p.m., BTN

• St. Louis vs. Auburn, 3 p.m., ESPN2

• Memphis at Tennessee, 2 p.m., ESPN

• Georgia Tech at Kentucky, 4 p.m., ESPN

• Oklahoma at Wichita State, 5 p.m., ESPN2

• Stony Brook at Providence, 7 p.m., FS1

• Gonzaga at Arizona, 9 p.m., ESPN2

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Southeast Missouri State at Ole Miss, 4 p.m., SEC

NBA

• San Antonio at Phoenix, 4 p.m., NBA

• Brooklyn at Toronto, 6:30 pm., NBA

MEN'S SOCCER

• Bayern Munich vs. Werder Bremen, 8:30 a.m., FS1

• Wolverhampton vs. Tottenham, 8:00 a.m., NBCSN

• Arsenal vs. Manchester City, 10:30 a.m., NBCSN

--

Sports on Radio

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Alabama at Penn State, 1 p.m., FM-93.9

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Army vs. Navy (joined in progress)

DecaturDaily.com
Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.