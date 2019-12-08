Tennessee Titans football Ryan Tannehill

Sports on TV

Today

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Houston at South Carolina, 11 a.m., ESPNU

• Northwestern State at LSU, 3 p.m., SEC

• Jerry Colangelo Classic: St. Mary's vs. Dayton, 3 p.m., ESPNU

• Northwestern at Purdue, 4 p.m., BTN

• Buffalo at DePaul, 4 p.m., FS1

• Jerry Colangelo Classic: Grand Canyon vs. Liberty 5:30 p.m., ESPNU

• Rutgers at Michigan State, 6 p.m., BTN

• Gonzaga at Washington, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Seton Hall at Iowa State, 8 p.m., ESPN2

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Texas at Tennessee, 1 p.m., ESPN2

• West Virginia a Mississippi State, 1 p.m., SEC

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• College Football Playoff Selection Show, 11 a.m., ESPN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• NCAA Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

CROSS COUNTRY SKIING

• FIS: World Cup, 6 p.m., NBCSN

FIGURE SKATING

• ISU: Grand Prix Final, 3 p.m., NBCSN

GOLF

• Father/Son Challenge: Day 2, 10 a.m., 11 a.m., GOLF, NBC

NFL

• Denver at Houston, 11 a.m., CSB

• Carolina at Atlanta, 11 a.m., FOX

• Tennessee at Oakland, 3:25 p.m., CBS

• Seattle at LA Rams, 7:20 p.m., NBC

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Aston Villa at Leicester City, 7:55 a.m., FS1

• Bundesliga: Cologne at FC Union Berlin, 8:30 a.m,. FS1

• Premier League: Wolves at Brighton, 10:25 a.m., NBCSN

• Bundesliga: SC Paderborn 07 at Werder Bremen, 11 a.m., FS1

--

Monday

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Minnesota at Iowa, 7 p.m., BTN

NFL

• NY Giants at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m., ESPN

NBA

• Detroit at New Orleans, 7 p.m., NBA

NHL

• Columbus at Washington, 6 p.m., NHL

