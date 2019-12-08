Sports on TV
Today
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Houston at South Carolina, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• Northwestern State at LSU, 3 p.m., SEC
• Jerry Colangelo Classic: St. Mary's vs. Dayton, 3 p.m., ESPNU
• Northwestern at Purdue, 4 p.m., BTN
• Buffalo at DePaul, 4 p.m., FS1
• Jerry Colangelo Classic: Grand Canyon vs. Liberty 5:30 p.m., ESPNU
• Rutgers at Michigan State, 6 p.m., BTN
• Gonzaga at Washington, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Seton Hall at Iowa State, 8 p.m., ESPN2
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Texas at Tennessee, 1 p.m., ESPN2
• West Virginia a Mississippi State, 1 p.m., SEC
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• College Football Playoff Selection Show, 11 a.m., ESPN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• NCAA Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
CROSS COUNTRY SKIING
• FIS: World Cup, 6 p.m., NBCSN
FIGURE SKATING
• ISU: Grand Prix Final, 3 p.m., NBCSN
GOLF
• Father/Son Challenge: Day 2, 10 a.m., 11 a.m., GOLF, NBC
NFL
• Denver at Houston, 11 a.m., CSB
• Carolina at Atlanta, 11 a.m., FOX
• Tennessee at Oakland, 3:25 p.m., CBS
• Seattle at LA Rams, 7:20 p.m., NBC
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Aston Villa at Leicester City, 7:55 a.m., FS1
• Bundesliga: Cologne at FC Union Berlin, 8:30 a.m,. FS1
• Premier League: Wolves at Brighton, 10:25 a.m., NBCSN
• Bundesliga: SC Paderborn 07 at Werder Bremen, 11 a.m., FS1
--
Monday
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Minnesota at Iowa, 7 p.m., BTN
NFL
• NY Giants at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m., ESPN
NBA
• Detroit at New Orleans, 7 p.m., NBA
NHL
• Columbus at Washington, 6 p.m., NHL
