Today
Sports on TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
• St. Peter's at St. John's, 5:30 p.m., FS1
• Vermont at Cincinnati, 6 p.m., CBSSN
• Big Ten/ACC Challenge: Iowa at Syracuse, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Big Ten/ACC Challenge: Northwestern at Boston College, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Butler at Mississippi, 6 p.m., SEC
• Big Ten/ACC Challenge: Michigan at Louisville, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
• Oral Roberts at Creighton, 7:30 p.m., FS1
• Bradley at Memphis, 8 p.m., CBSSN
• Big Ten/ACC Challenge: Florida State at Indiana, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Big Ten/ACC Challenge: Rutgers at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• New Orleans at Louisiana State, 8 p.m., SEC
• Big Ten/ACC Challenge: Duke at Michigan State, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
• Arizona State at San Francisco, 10 p.m., CBSSN
NBA
• Dallas at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• Portland at Los Angeles Clippers, 9 p.m., TNT
NHL
• Tampa Bay at Nashville, 7 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• Premier League: Manchester City at Burnley, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN
