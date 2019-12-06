Sports on TV
Today
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Iowa at Michigan, 5:30 p.m., FS1
• Providence at Rhode Island, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Southern California at Texas Christian, 8 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Pac-12 Championship: Utah vs. Oregon, 7 p.m., ABC
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
• Minnesota at Ohio State, 7 p.m., BTN
• Penn State at Michigan, 7:30 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• NCAA Tournament: Washington State vs. North Carolina, Semifinal, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• NCAA Tournament: UCLA vs. Stanford, Semifinal, 8:30 p.m., ESPNU
FIGURE SKATING
• ISU: Grand Prix Final, Men's and Women's Short Programs, 8 p.m., NBCSN
• PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Third Round, 10 a.m., GOLF
• Father/Son Challenge: Pro-Am, 4 p.m., GOLF
• ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia: The Emirates Australian Open, 7 p.m., GOLF
NBA
• Denver at Boston, 7 p.m., ESPN
• LA Lakers at Portland, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
SKIING
• FIS: World Cup, Xfinity Birds of Prey, Men's Super G, 11:30 p.m., NBCSN
• FIS: World Cup, Women's Downhill (taped), 10 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin at Frankfurt, 1:20 p.m., FS2
SWIMMING
• U.S. Open: Day 1 Finals, 6 p.m., NBCSN
--
Saturday
BOXING
• Showtime Championship: Jermall Charlo vs. Denis Hogan, 8 p.m., SHO
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Penn State at Ohio State, 11 a.m., BTN
• Arizona at Baylor, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• Florida at Butler, 11 a.m., FOX
• West Virginia at St. John's, 11 a.m., FS1
• Boston College at Notre Dame, 1 p.m., ESPNU
• Nebraska at Creighton, 1:30 p.m., FS1
• Villanova at St. Joseph's, 2 p.m., ESPN2
• Fairleigh Dickinson at Kentucky, 3 p.m., SEC
• Indiana at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m., BTN
• Cincinnatti at Xavier, 4 p.m., FS1
• Memphis at UAB, 4:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Colorado at Kansas, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Arkansas at Western Kentucky, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Missouri at Temple, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
• Marquette at Kansas State, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Georgetown at Southern Methodist, 8:30 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• See Gameday section
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, final round 9 a.m., 11 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour of Australasia: The Emirates Australian Open, final round, 7 p.m., GOLF
NBA
• Cleveland at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m., NBA
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Chelsea at Everton, 6:25 a.m., NBCSN
• Bundesliga: Fortuna Düsseldorf at Borussia Dortmund, 8:30 a.m., FS2
• Bundesliga Schalke vs. Bayer Leverkusen, 11:20 p.m., FS2
• Premier League: Manchester United at Manchester City, 11:25 p.m., NBCSN
