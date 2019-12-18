Sports on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Stony Brook at Virginia, 5:30 p.m., ACCN
• The Hall of Fame Showcase: Vanderbilt vs. Loyola (Chicago), 5:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Western Carolina at Xavier, 5:30 p.m., FS1
• Tennessee at Cincinnati, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• East Tennessee State at Louisiana State, 6 p.m., SECN
• Michigan State at Northwestern, 7 p.m., BTN
• Oakland at Syracuse, 7 p.m., ESPNU
• Miami (Ohio) at Louisville, 7:30 p.m., ACCN
• Albany at St. John's, 7:30 p.m., FS1
• North Carolina at Gonzaga, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• The Hall of Fame Showcase: St. Mary's vs. Arizona State, 8 p.m., PAC-12N
• The Battleground 2K19: Baylor vs. Tennessee (Martin), 9 p.m., ESPNU
• The Neon Hoops Showcase: Kentucky vs. Utah, 10 p.m., ESPN2
• Montana at Oregon, 10 p.m., PAC-12N
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• National Signing Day, 9 a.m., ESPN2, ESPNU
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The Australian PGA Championship, First Round, 8:30 p.m., GOLF
NBA
• Miami at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Boston at Dallas, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Colorado at Chicago, 7 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• FIFA Club World Cup: Monterrey vs. Liverpool, Semifinal, 11:20 p.m., FS2
• Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at SC Freiburg, 1:20 p.m., FS2
