Sports on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Delaware at College of Charleston, 5 p.m., CBSSN
• Wisconsin at Michigan, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Radford at Hampton, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Indiana at Purdue, 6 p.m., FS1
• Illinois at Northwestern, 7 p.m., BTN
• Louisiana Tech at Western Kentucky, 7 p.m., CBSSN
• Temple at Wichita State, 7 p.m., ESPN
• Ohio State at Nebraska, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Colorado at California, 8 p.m., PAC-12N
• St. Mary's at Santa Clara, 9 p.m., CBSSN
• Arizona at Southern California, 9 p.m., ESPN
• Oregon State at Oregon, 10 p.m., ESPN2
• California (Irvine) at California Poly, 10 p.m., ESPNU
• Arizona State at UCLA, 10 p.m., PAC-12N
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Boston College at Louisville, 5 p.m., ACCN
• Nebraska at Indiana, 5 p.m., BTN
• Alabama at Texas A&M, 6 p.m., SECN
• Syracuse at North Carolina State, 7 p.m., ACCN
• Arkansas at Mississippi State, 8 p.m., SECN
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, First Round, 9 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, First Round, 1 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• Spring Training: Tampa Bay vs. NY Yankees, noon, MLBN
• Spring Training: Houston vs. Washington, 5 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• Portland at Indiana, 7 p.m., TNT
• LA Lakers at Golden State, 9:30 p.m., TNT
NFL
• NFL Scouting Combine: Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, Tight Ends, 3 p.m., 7 p.m., ESPN, NFLN
NHL
• Dallas at Boston, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• CONCACAF Champions League: Club Leon at Los Angeles FC, Round of 16, 9 p.m., FS1
• CONCACAF Champions League: Club Deportivo Olimpia at Seattle, Round of 16, FS2
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: Acapulco-ATP/WTA, Santiago-ATP, 2 p.m., TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: Acapulco-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals & Santiago-ATP Early Rounds, 5 p.m., TENNIS
