Cold-shooting No. 7 Duke rallies, beats Boston College 63-55

Duke Basketball plays at North Carolina at 5 p.m. on ESPN.

Sports on TV

Today

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Harvard at Yale, 4 p.m., ESPNU

• Kent State at Northern Illinois, 6 p.m., CBSSN

• Davidson at Virginia Commonwealth

• Niagara at Manhattan

• Maryland at Illinois, 7 p.m., FS1

• South Alabama at Troy, 8 p.m., ESPN2

• Central Michigan at Buffalo, 8 p.m., ESPNU

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Marquette at Seton Hall, 6 p.m., FS2

• Arizona at Oregon, 8 p.m., PAC-12N

• UCLA at Stanford, 10 p.m., PAC-12N

WOMEN'S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

• Kentucky at Auburn, 6 p.m., SECN

MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY

• Wisconsin at Michigan, 5 p.m., BTN

• St. Cloud State at Colorado College, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN

MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE

• Colgate at Syracuse, 3 p.m., ACCN

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

• Kajikawa Classic: Northwestern vs. Utah, 11 a.m., PAC-12N

• Kajikawa Classic: Kansas vs. Arizona, 1:30 p.m., PAC-12N

• Kajikawa Classic: Portland State vs. Arizona State, 4:30 p.m., PAC-12N

COLLEGE WRESTLING

• Virginia at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., ACCN

• Penn State at Wisconsin, 8 p.m., BTN

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Second Round, 2 p.m., GOLF

• EPGA/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa Vic Open, 8:30 p.m., GOLF

NBA

• Toronto at Indiana, 7 p.m., ESPN

• Portland at Utah, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• Minnesota at Dallas, 7:30 p.m., NHLN

SKIING/SNOWBOARDING

• FIS Freestyle World Cup: Intermountain Aerials, 8:30 p.m., NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER

• Bundesliga: Augsburg at Frankfurt, 1:20 p.m., FS2

WOMEN'S SOCCER

• CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying: U.S. vs. Mexico, Semifinal, 9 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

• The Match for Africa: Rafael Nadal vs. Roger Federer, Charity Exhibition Match, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2

• ATP/UTSA: Cordoba-ATP, Fed Cup, USTA Pro Circuit, 4 p.m., TENNIS

--

Saturday

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Miami at Florida State, 11 a.m., ACCN

• Rhode Island at George Washington, 11 a.m., CBSSN

• LSU at Auburn, 11 a.m., ESPN

• Michigan at Michigan State, 11 a.m., FOX

• Kansas at TCU, 11 a.m., ESPN2

• Southern Methodist at Temple, 11 a.m., ESPNU

• Kentucky at Tennessee, noon, CBS

• Texas A&M at South Carolina, noon, SECN

• Saint Louis at Dayton, 1 p.m., CBSSN

• West Virginia at Oklahoma, 1 p.m., ESPNU

• Purdue at Indiana, 1 p.m., ESPN

• Florida at Ole Miss, 1 p.m., ESPN2

• St. Bonaventure at Duquesne, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN

• Arkansas at Missouri, 2:30 p.m., SECN

• Minnesota at Penn State, 3 p.m., BTN

• South Florida at Memphis, 3 p.m., CBSSN

• Virginia at Louisville, 3 p.m., ESPN

• Texas Tech at Texas, 3 p.m., ESPN2

• Princeton at Columbia, 3 p.m., ESPNU

• St. Joseph's at La Salle, 4 p.m., NBCSN

• Nebraska at Iowa, 5 p.m., BTN

• St. John's at Creighton, 5 p.m., CBSSN

• Duke at North Carolina, 5 p.m., ESPN

• Oklahoma State at Baylor, 5 p.m., ESPN2

• East Carolina at Tulane, 5 p.m., ESPNU

• Stanford at Colorado, 5 p.m., PAC-12N

• Alabama at Georgia, 5 p.m., SECN

• Wake Forest at Syracuse, 7 p.m., ACCN

• San Diego State at Air Force, 7 p.m., CBSSN

• Kansas State at Iowa State, 7 p.m., ESPN2

• Fresno State at Nevada, 7 p.m., ESPNU

• Providence at Xavier, 7 p.m., FS1

• California at Utah, 7 p.m., PAC-12N

• Vanderbilt at Mississippi State, 7:30 p.m., SECN

• Boise State at Utah State, 9 p.m., CBSSN

• Gonzaga at St. Mary's, 9 p.m., ESPN

• UCLA at Arizona, 9 p.m., ESPN2

• UC-Irvine at UC-Santa Barbara, 9 p.m., ESPNU

• Southern California at Arizona State, 9 p.m., FS1

• Oregon at Oregon State, 9 p.m., PAC-12N

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

• Arizona at Portland State, 10 a.m., PAC-12N

GOLF

• PGA TOUR: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, third Round, noon & 2 p.m., GOLF, CBS

• EPGA/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa Vic Open, Final Round, 7:30 p.m., GOLF

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

• UFC 247: Jon Jones, vs. Dominick Reyes, Men's Light Heavyweight, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

NBA

• LA Lakers at Golden State, 7:30 p.m., ABC

NHL

• Ottawa at Winnipeg, 1 p.m., NHLN

• Toronto at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., NHLN

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Crystal Palace at Everton, 6:25 a.m., NBCSN

• Bundesliga: Fortuna Düsseldorf at VfL Wolfsburg, 8:30 a.m., FS1

• Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Bayer Leverkusen, 11:20 p.m., FS2

• Premier League: Watford at Brighton, 11:30 p.m., NBC

XFL

• Seattle at Washington (D.C.), 2 p.m., ABC

• L.A. Wildcats at Houston, 4 p.m., FOX

