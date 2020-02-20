Sports on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• South Florida at Wichita State, 6 p.m., CBSSN
• Ohio State at Iowa, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Connecticut at Temple, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Vermont at Stony Brook, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Oregon State at Arizona, 7 p.m, PAC-12N
• Michigan State at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m., FS1
• Santa Clara at Brigham Young, 8 p.m., CBSSN
• Oregon at Arizona State, 8 p.m., ESPN
• North Carolina (Asheville) at Radford, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• Stanford at Washington, 9 p.m., PAC-12N
• UCLA at Utah, 9:30 p.m., FS1
• Loyola Marymount at St. Mary's, 10 p.m., CBSSN
• San Francisco at Gonzaga, 10 p.m., ESPN2
• Hawaii at California (Riverside)
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Clemson at Syracuse, 5 p.m., ACCN
• Michigan State at Purdue, 6 p.m., BTN
• Tennessee at Arkansas, 6 p.m., SECN
• North Carolina State at Miami, 7 p.m., ACCN
• Mississippi State at Auburn, 8 p.m., SECN
COLLEGE WRESTLING
• Northern Iowa at Wisconsin, 8 p.m., BTN
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, First Round, 9:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The WGC-Mexico Championship, First Round, 1 p.m., GOLF
NBA
• Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., TNT
• Houston at Golden State, 9:30 p.m., TNT
MEN'S SOCCER
• CONCACAF Champions League: New York City FC at AD San Carlos, Round of 16, 7 p.m., FS2
• CONCACAF Champions League: Seattle at Club Deportivo Olimpia, Round of 16, 9 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• ATP: Delray-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, 4 p.m., TENNIS
