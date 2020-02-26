Sports on TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• South Florida at Miami, 2 p.m., ACCN
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• St. John's at Villanova, 5:30 p.m., FS1
• Georgia at South Carolina, 5:30 p.m., SECN
• Syracuse at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., ACCN
• Rutgers at Penn State, 6 p.m., BTN
• Virginia at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Central Florida at Connecticut, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Georgetown at Marquette, 7:30 p.m., FS1
• Tennessee at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m., SECN
• Notre Dame at Boston College, 8 p.m., ACCN
• Maryland at Minnesota, 8 p.m., BTN
• St. Joseph's at Saint Louis, 8 p.m., CBSSN
• Louisiana State at Florida, 8 p.mm., ESPN2
• Missouri at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• Utah at Stanford, 9 p.m., PAC-12N
• Boise State at Nevada (Las Vegas), 10 p.m., CBSSN
MLB
• Spring Training: Atlanta vs. Baltimore, noon, MLBN
NBA
• Memphis at Houston, 7 p.m., ESPN
• Boston at Utah, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Buffalo at Colorado, 7 p.m., NBCSN
• Pittsburgh at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA Champions League: Manchester City at Real Madrid, Round of 16, 2 p.m., TNT
• CONCACAF Champions League: AD San Carlos at New York City FC, Round of 16, 5 p.m., FS2
• CONCACAF Champions League: Deportivo Saprissa at Montreal Impact, Round of 16, 7 p.m., FS2
• CONCACAF Champions League: Comunicaciones FC at Club America, Round of 16, 9 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: Acapulco-ATP/WTA, Santiago-ATP, 2 p.m., TENNIS
