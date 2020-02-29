Sports on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Xfinity Series at California, 3 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
• Providence at Villanova, 11 a.m., FOX
• Penn State at Iowa, 11 a.m., BTN
• Texas at Texas Tech, 11 a.m., ESPN
• Texas A&M at LSU, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• Vanderbilt at Ole Miss, noon, SECN
• Kansas at Kansas State, 12:30 p.m., CBS
• Baylor at TCU, 1 p.m., ESPN
• UConn at East Carolina, 1 p.m., ESPNU
• Florida at Tennessee, 1 p.m., ESPN2
• Seton Hall at Marquette, 1:30 p.m., FOX
• Mississippi State at Missouri, 2:30 p.m., SECN
• Auburn at Kentucky, 2:45 p.m., CBS
• Oklahoma at West Virginia, 3 p.m., ESPN2
• North Carolina at Syracuse, 3 p.m., ESPN
• Iowa State at Oklahoma State, 3 p.m., ESPNU
• George Washington at VCU, 3 p.m., CBSSN
• Duke at Virginia, 5 p.m., ESPN
• BYU at Pepperdine, 5 p.m., CBSSN
• UCF at Tulsa, 5 p.m., ESPNU
• Arkansas at Georgia, 5 p.m., SECN
• Northern Iowa at Drake, 5 p.m., ESPN2
• DePaul at Butler, 5:30 p.m., FS1
• San Diego State at Nevada, 7 p.m., ESPN2
• Michigan State at Maryland, 7 p.m., ESPN
• Arizona State at USC, 7 p.m., ESPNU
• Memphis at Tulane, 7 p.m., CBSSN
• South Carolina at Alabama, 7:30 p.m., SECN
• Saint Mary's at Gonzaga, 9 p.m., ESPN2
• Arizona at UCLA, 9 p.m., ESPN
• Utah State at New Mexico, 9 p.m., CBSSN
GOLF
PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Third Round, noon (GOLF) and 2 p.m. (NBC)
NBA
• Houston at Boston, 7:30 p.m., ABC
XFL
• Los Angeles at New York, 1 p.m., ABC
• Seattle at St. Louis, 4 p.m., FOX
