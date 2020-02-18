Today
Sports on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• St. Francis at Long Island, 4 p.m., ESPNU
• Davidson at St. Joseph's, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Illinois at Penn State, 5:30 p.m., FS1
• Vanderbilt at Tennessee, 5:30 p.m., SEC
• Purdue at Wisconsin, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Oklahoma State at West Virginia, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Arkansas at Florida, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Pittsburgh at Florida State, 8 p.m., ACC
• Northwestern at Maryland, 7 p.m., BTN
• Dayton at VCU, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Creighton at Marquette, 7:30 p.m., FS1
• Ole Miss at Missouri, 8 p.m., SEC
• Kentucky at LSU, 8 p.m., ESPN
• Nevada at New Mexico, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• Colorado State at UNLV, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN
NHL
• Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Champions League, Liverpool at Atletico Madrid, 2 p.m., TNT
• CONCACAF Champions League, Cruz Azul at Portmore United, 7 p.m.
• CONCACAF Champions League, Los Angeles FC at Leon, 9 p.m., FS2
TENNNIS
• ATP, Delray, Rio de Janeiro, 5 p.m., TENNIS
