Sports on TV
Today
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Cup Series: The Daytona 500, 1:30 p.m., FOX
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Cincinnati at East Carolina, 11 a.m., CBSSN
• Indiana at Michigan, noon, CBS
• Villanova at Temple, noon, ESPN
• Iowa at Minnesota, noon, FS1
• Tulane at Wichita State, 1 p.m., CBSSN
• Duquesne at Fordham, 1 p.m., NBCSN
• Memphis at Connecticut, 2 p.m., ESPN
• San Diego State at Boise State, 3 p.m., CBSSN
• Missouri State at Indiana State, 3 p.m., ESPNU
• North Carolina State at Boston College, 5 p.m., ACCN
• Arizona State at California, 5 p.m., ESPNU
• Utah at Oregon, 8 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Michigan at Rutgers, 11 a.m., BTN
• Virginia Commonwealth at Dayton, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• Miami at Clemson, noon, ACCN
• Florida State at Duke, noon, ESPN2
• Alabama at Georgia, noon, SECN
• Stanford at Colorado, 1 p.m., PAC-12N
• Notre Dame at Louisville, 2 p.m., ACCN
• Texas A&M at Tennessee, 2 p.m., ESPN2
• Kansas State at Oklahoma, 2 p.m., FS1
• Arkansas at Mississippi, 2 p.m., SECN
• Oregon at Southern California, 3 p.m., PAC-12N
• Mississippi State at Kentucky, 4 p.m., ESPN2
• Louisiana State at Auburn, 4 p.m., SECN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
• California at Stanford, 5 p.m., PAC-12N
• Nebraska at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., BTN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• The St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational: Texas Tech vs. Washington, 9 a.m., ESPNU
• The St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational: UCLA vs. Florida State, 6 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE TENNIS
• Southern California vs. Notre Dame, 5 p.m., TENNIS
COLLEGE WRESTLING
• Southern California at UCLA, 7 p.m., PAC-12N
• Purdue at Illinois, 1 p.m., BTN
• Oklahoma at Oklahoma State, 1 p.m., ESPNU
• Michigan at Wisconsin, 3 p.m., BTN
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, noon, GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Final Round, 2 p.m., CBS
• PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, Final Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
NBA
• NBA All-Star Game: Team Giannis vs. Team LeBron, 7 p.m., TBS, TNT
NHL
• Detroit at Pittsburgh, 11:30 a.m., NBC
• Boston at NY Rangers, 2:30 p.m., NBC
• St. Louis at Nashville, 5 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Serie A: Brescia at Juventus, 7:55 a.m., ESPN2
• Premier League: Tottenham at Aston Villa, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN
• Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Koln, 8:20 p.m., FS2
• Premier League: Newcastle United at Arsenal, 10:30 a.m., NBCSN
• Bundesliga: Schalke at FSV Mainz, 10:50 a.m., FS2
• Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Santos Laguna, 6:30 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• ATP: New York-ATP Final, 3 p.m., TENNIS
XFL
• Dallas at Los Angeles, 2 p.m., ABC
• St. Louis at Houston, 5 p.m., FS1
--
Monday
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Xavier at St. Johns, 5:30 p.m., FS1
• North Carolina at Notre Dame, 6 p.m., ESPN
• North Carolina Central at North Carolina A&T, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Iowa State at Kansas, 8 p.m., ESPN
• Jackson State at Prairie View A&M, 8 p.m., ESPNU
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Vanderbilt at South Carolina, 6 p.m., SECN
• Oregon State at UCLA, 8 p.m., ESPN2
NHL
• Washington at Las Vegas, 5 p.m., NHLN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.