Michigan rolls past Northwestern in Howard's 'homecoming'

Michigan basketball hosts Indiana at noon on CBS. [NAM Y. HUH/ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Nam Y. Huh

Sports on TV

Today

AUTO RACING

• NASCAR Cup Series: The Daytona 500, 1:30 p.m., FOX

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Cincinnati at East Carolina, 11 a.m., CBSSN

• Indiana at Michigan, noon, CBS

• Villanova at Temple, noon, ESPN

• Iowa at Minnesota, noon, FS1

• Tulane at Wichita State, 1 p.m., CBSSN

• Duquesne at Fordham, 1 p.m., NBCSN

• Memphis at Connecticut, 2 p.m., ESPN

• San Diego State at Boise State, 3 p.m., CBSSN

• Missouri State at Indiana State, 3 p.m., ESPNU

• North Carolina State at Boston College, 5 p.m., ACCN

• Arizona State at California, 5 p.m., ESPNU

• Utah at Oregon, 8 p.m., FS1

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Michigan at Rutgers, 11 a.m., BTN

• Virginia Commonwealth at Dayton, 11 a.m., ESPNU

• Miami at Clemson, noon, ACCN

• Florida State at Duke, noon, ESPN2

• Alabama at Georgia, noon, SECN

• Stanford at Colorado, 1 p.m., PAC-12N

• Notre Dame at Louisville, 2 p.m., ACCN

• Texas A&M at Tennessee, 2 p.m., ESPN2

• Kansas State at Oklahoma, 2 p.m., FS1

• Arkansas at Mississippi, 2 p.m., SECN

• Oregon at Southern California, 3 p.m., PAC-12N

• Mississippi State at Kentucky, 4 p.m., ESPN2

• Louisiana State at Auburn, 4 p.m., SECN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

• California at Stanford, 5 p.m., PAC-12N

• Nebraska at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., BTN

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

• The St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational: Texas Tech vs. Washington, 9 a.m., ESPNU

• The St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational: UCLA vs. Florida State, 6 p.m., ESPN2

COLLEGE TENNIS

• Southern California vs. Notre Dame, 5 p.m., TENNIS

COLLEGE WRESTLING

• Southern California at UCLA, 7 p.m., PAC-12N

• Purdue at Illinois, 1 p.m., BTN

• Oklahoma at Oklahoma State, 1 p.m., ESPNU

• Michigan at Wisconsin, 3 p.m., BTN

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, noon, GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Final Round, 2 p.m., CBS

• PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, Final Round, 2 p.m., GOLF

NBA

• NBA All-Star Game: Team Giannis vs. Team LeBron, 7 p.m., TBS, TNT

NHL

• Detroit at Pittsburgh, 11:30 a.m., NBC

• Boston at NY Rangers, 2:30 p.m., NBC

• St. Louis at Nashville, 5 p.m., NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER

• Serie A: Brescia at Juventus, 7:55 a.m., ESPN2

• Premier League: Tottenham at Aston Villa, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN

• Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Koln, 8:20 p.m., FS2

• Premier League: Newcastle United at Arsenal, 10:30 a.m., NBCSN

• Bundesliga: Schalke at FSV Mainz, 10:50 a.m., FS2

• Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Santos Laguna, 6:30 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

• ATP: New York-ATP Final, 3 p.m., TENNIS

XFL

• Dallas at Los Angeles, 2 p.m., ABC

• St. Louis at Houston, 5 p.m., FS1

--

Monday

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Xavier at St. Johns, 5:30 p.m., FS1

• North Carolina at Notre Dame, 6 p.m., ESPN

• North Carolina Central at North Carolina A&T, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• Iowa State at Kansas, 8 p.m., ESPN

• Jackson State at Prairie View A&M, 8 p.m., ESPNU

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Vanderbilt at South Carolina, 6 p.m., SECN

• Oregon State at UCLA, 8 p.m., ESPN2

NHL

• Washington at Las Vegas, 5 p.m., NHLN

