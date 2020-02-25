Today
Sports on TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Stanford at California, 8 p.m., PAC-12N
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Duke at Wake Forest, 6 p.m., ACCN
• DePaul at Xavier, 6 p.m., CBSSN
• Kentucky at Texas A&M, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Iowa at Michigan State, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Texas Christian at Iowa State, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Mississippi at Auburn, 6 p.m., SECN
• Clemson at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m., ACCN
• Memphis at Southern Methodist, 8 p.m., CBSSN
• North Carolina State at North Carolina, 8 p.m., ESPN
• Texas Tech at Oklahoma, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Tulane at Tulsa, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• Alabama at Mississippi State, 8 p.m., SECN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Northeastern at Ohio State, 5 p.m., BTN
• Purdue at Maryland, 7 p.m., BTN
MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
• High Point at Virginia, 4 p.m., ESPNU
MLB
• Spring Training: Miami vs. Houston, noon, MLBN
NBA
• Milwaukee at Toronto, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• New Orleans at LA Lakers, 9 p.m., TNT
NHL
• Chicago at St. Louis, 7 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich at Chelsea, Round of 16, 2 p.m., TNT
• CONCACAF Champions League: FC Motagua at Atlanta United, Round of 16, 7 p.m., FS1
• CONCACAF Champions League: Portmore United at Cruz Azul, Round of 16, 9 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: Acapulco-ATP/WTA, Santiago-ATP, 2 p.m., TENNIS
