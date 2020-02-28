Today
Sports on TV
BOXING
• ShoBox: The New Generation, 9:45 p.m., SHO
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
• Kent State at Ohio, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Davidson at Dayton, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Harvard at Columbia, 6 p.m., ESPNEWS
• Wright State at Northern Kentucky, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Texas State at Texas (Arlington), 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Monmouth at Rider, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• Washington State at Washington, 8 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
• Villanova at Creighton, 6 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)
• Florida at Georgia, 6 p.m., SECN
• Kentucky at Alabama, 7:30 p.m., SECN
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Second Round, 1 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, First Round, Tucson, Ariz. (taped), 5:30 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• Spring Training: St. Louis vs. NY Mets, noon, MLBN
• Spring Training: Colorado vs. San Francisco, 8 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• Oklahoma City at Milwaukee, 7 p.m., ESPN
• Denver at LA Clippers, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
NFL
• NFL Scouting Combine: Offensive Linemen and Special Teams, 3 p.m., NFLN
• NFL Scouting Combine: Running Backs and Offensive Linemen, 6 p.m., NFLN
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin at Fortuna Dusseldorf, 1:20 p.m., FS2
• Premier League: Leicester City at Norwich City, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN
• Liga MX: Puebla at Tijuana, 9 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Doha-WTA, 7 a.m., TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: Acapulco-ATP/WTA, Santiago-ATP, 2 p.m., TENNIS
--
Sports on Radio
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOYS)
• Class 3A state championship, Lauderdale County vs. Pike County, Approx. 2:15 p.m., FM-97.9 and FM-93.9
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRLS)
• Class 4A state championship, Deshler vs. Anniston, Approx. 4 p.m., FM-97.9 and FM-93.9
--
Saturday
Sports on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Xfinity Series at California, 3 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
• Providence at Villanova, 11 a.m., FOX
• Penn State at Iowa, 11 a.m., BTN
• Texas at Texas Tech, 11 a.m., ESPN
• Texas A&M at LSU, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• Vanderbilt at Ole Miss, noon, SECN
• Kansas at Kansas State, 12:30 p.m., CBS
• Baylor at TCU, 1 p.m., ESPN
• UConn at East Carolina, 1 p.m., ESPNU
• Florida at Tennessee, 1 p.m., ESPN2
• Seton Hall at Marquette, 1:30 p.m., FOX
• Mississippi State at Missouri, 2:30 p.m., SECN
• Auburn at Kentucky, 2:45 p.m., CBS
• Oklahoma at West Virginia, 3 p.m., ESPN2
• North Carolina at Syracuse, 3 p.m., ESPN
• Iowa State at Oklahoma State, 3 p.m., ESPNU
• George Washington at VCU, 3 p.m., CBSSN
• Duke at Virginia, 5 p.m., ESPN
• BYU at Pepperdine, 5 p.m., CBSSN
• UCF at Tulsa, 5 p.m., ESPNU
• Arkansas at Georgia, 5 p.m., SECN
• Northern Iowa at Drake, 5 p.m., ESPN2
• DePaul at Butler, 5:30 p.m., FS1
• San Diego State at Nevada, 7 p.m., ESPN2
• Michigan State at Maryland, 7 p.m., ESPN
• Arizona State at USC, 7 p.m., ESPNU
• Memphis at Tulane, 7 p.m., CBSSN
• South Carolina at Alabama, 7:30 p.m., SECN
• Saint Mary's at Gonzaga, 9 p.m., ESPN2
• Arizona at UCLA, 9 p.m., ESPN
• Utah State at New Mexico, 9 p.m., CBSSN
GOLF
PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Third Round, noon (GOLF) and 2 p.m. (NBC)
NBA
• Houston at Boston, 7:30 p.m., ABC
XFL
• Los Angeles at New York, 1 p.m., ABC
• Seattle at St. Louis, 4 p.m., FOX
--
Sports on Radio
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
• South Carolina at Alabama, 7:30 p.m. (6:30 pregame), FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.