Sports on TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
• Towson at Delaware, 6 p.m., CBSSN
• Cincinnati at Wichita State, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Connecticut at Tulsa, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Campbell at Winthrop, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• California at Colorado, 7 p.m., PAC-12N
• Louisiana Tech at Western Kentucky, 8 p.m., CBSSN
• Southern California at Arizona, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Tulane at Houston, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• Stanford at Utah, 9 p.m., PAC-12N
• Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga, 10 p.m., CBSSN
• UCLA at Arizona State, 10 p.m., ESPN2
• St. Mary's at San Diego, 10 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
• North Carolina at Duke, 5 p.m., ACCN
• Purdue at Michigan, 5 p.m., BTN
• Mississippi State at Tennessee, 5 p.m., SECN
• Florida State at Louisville, 7 p.m., ACCN
• Maryland at Indiana, 7 p.m., BTN
• South Carolina at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m., SECN
FIGURE SKATING
• Four Continents Championships: Ladies Short Program (taped), 3 p.m., NBCSN
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, First Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
• EPGA/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa Vic Open, Second Round, 10 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
• Christ the King (N.Y.) vs. Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.), 4:30 p.m., ESPNU
NBA
• Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7 p.m., TNT
• Houston at LA Lakers, 9:30 p.m., TNT
NHL
• Detroit at Buffalo, 6 p.m., NBCSN
• San Jose at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
• ATP/USTA: Cordoba-ATP, USTA Pro Circuit Dallas & Midland Early Rounds, 4 p.m., TENNIS
--
Sports on Radio
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Alabama at Kentucky, 6 p.m. (5:55 pregame), FM-93.9
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• USC at Arizona, 8 p.m., FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.