Giannis Antetokounmpo basketball

Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and the Milwaukee Bucks host the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. on TNT. [GERALD HERBERT/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Gerald Herbert

Sports on TV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

• Towson at Delaware, 6 p.m., CBSSN

• Cincinnati at Wichita State, 6 p.m., ESPN

• Connecticut at Tulsa, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Campbell at Winthrop, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• California at Colorado, 7 p.m., PAC-12N

• Louisiana Tech at Western Kentucky, 8 p.m., CBSSN

• Southern California at Arizona, 8 p.m., ESPN2

• Tulane at Houston, 8 p.m., ESPNU

• Stanford at Utah, 9 p.m., PAC-12N

• Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga, 10 p.m., CBSSN

• UCLA at Arizona State, 10 p.m., ESPN2

• St. Mary's at San Diego, 10 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

• North Carolina at Duke, 5 p.m., ACCN

• Purdue at Michigan, 5 p.m., BTN

• Mississippi State at Tennessee, 5 p.m., SECN

• Florida State at Louisville, 7 p.m., ACCN

• Maryland at Indiana, 7 p.m., BTN

• South Carolina at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m., SECN

FIGURE SKATING

• Four Continents Championships: Ladies Short Program (taped), 3 p.m., NBCSN

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, First Round, 2 p.m., GOLF

• EPGA/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa Vic Open, Second Round, 10 p.m., GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

• Christ the King (N.Y.) vs. Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.), 4:30 p.m., ESPNU

NBA

• Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7 p.m., TNT

• Houston at LA Lakers, 9:30 p.m., TNT

NHL

• Detroit at Buffalo, 6 p.m., NBCSN

• San Jose at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

• ATP/USTA: Cordoba-ATP, USTA Pro Circuit Dallas & Midland Early Rounds, 4 p.m., TENNIS

--

Sports on Radio

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Alabama at Kentucky, 6 p.m. (5:55 pregame), FM-93.9

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• USC at Arizona, 8 p.m., FM-93.9

