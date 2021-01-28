Sports on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Oregon State at Southern California, 4 p.m., ESPNU
• Wyoming at San Diego State, 4 p.m., FS1
• Louisiana Tech at Southern Mississippi, 6 p.m., CBSSN
• Memphis at Southern Methodist, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• UNC Asheville at Winthrop, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Michigan State at Rutgers, 6 p.m., FS1
• UAB at Middle Tennessee State, 8 p.m., CBSSN
• Oregon at UCLA, 8 p.m., ESPN
• Houston at Tulane, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Belmont at Austin Peay, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• Villanova at Connecticut, 8 p.m., FS1
• New Mexico at Fresno State, 10 p.m., CBSSN
• Stanford at Arizona, 10 p.m., ESPN2
• California at Arizona State, 10 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Rutgers at Maryland, 3 p.m., BTN
• Connecticut at Arkansas, 4 p.m., ESPN2
• Georgia Tech at Miami, 5 p.m., ACCN
• Northwestern at Iowa, 5 p.m., BTN
• Alabama at Kentucky, 5:30 p.m., SECN
• South Carolina at Mississippi State, 6 p.m., ESPN
• North Carolina at Louisville, 7 p.m., ACCN
• Ohio State at Indiana, 7 p.m., BTN
• Texas A&M at Auburn, 7:30 p.m., SECN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Senior Bowl: Practice, 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, First Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
NBA
• L.A. Clippers at Miami, 6 p.m., TNT
• Portland at Houston, 8:30 p.m., TNT
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
• A Day at the Drive - Adelaide Exhibition Day Session, 8:30 p.m., TENNIS
Sports on Radio
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Alabama at Kentucky (joined in progress), FM-93.9
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Villanova at Connecticut, 8 p.m., FM-93.9
