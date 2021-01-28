Nassir Little NBA basketball

Nassir Little and the Portland Trail Blazers visit the Houston Rockets at 8:30 tonight on TNT. [CRAIG MITCHELLDYER/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Craig Mitchelldyer - freelancer, FR170751 AP

Sports on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Oregon State at Southern California, 4 p.m., ESPNU

• Wyoming at San Diego State, 4 p.m., FS1

• Louisiana Tech at Southern Mississippi, 6 p.m., CBSSN

• Memphis at Southern Methodist, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• UNC Asheville at Winthrop, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• Michigan State at Rutgers, 6 p.m., FS1

• UAB at Middle Tennessee State, 8 p.m., CBSSN

• Oregon at UCLA, 8 p.m., ESPN

• Houston at Tulane, 8 p.m., ESPN2

• Belmont at Austin Peay, 8 p.m., ESPNU

• Villanova at Connecticut, 8 p.m., FS1

• New Mexico at Fresno State, 10 p.m., CBSSN

• Stanford at Arizona, 10 p.m., ESPN2

• California at Arizona State, 10 p.m., FS1

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Rutgers at Maryland, 3 p.m., BTN

• Connecticut at Arkansas, 4 p.m., ESPN2

• Georgia Tech at Miami, 5 p.m., ACCN

• Northwestern at Iowa, 5 p.m., BTN

• Alabama at Kentucky, 5:30 p.m., SECN

• South Carolina at Mississippi State, 6 p.m., ESPN

• North Carolina at Louisville, 7 p.m., ACCN

• Ohio State at Indiana, 7 p.m., BTN

• Texas A&M at Auburn, 7:30 p.m., SECN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Senior Bowl: Practice, 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., ESPNU

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, First Round, 2 p.m., GOLF

NBA

• L.A. Clippers at Miami, 6 p.m., TNT

• Portland at Houston, 8:30 p.m., TNT

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

• A Day at the Drive - Adelaide Exhibition Day Session, 8:30 p.m., TENNIS

--

Sports on Radio

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Alabama at Kentucky (joined in progress), FM-93.9

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Villanova at Connecticut, 8 p.m., FM-93.9

