Sports on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Liberty At Florida Gulf Coast, 4 p.m., ESPNU
• James Madison at UNC-Wilmington, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Minnesota at Purdue, 6 p.m., BTN
• Illinois at Michigan State, 7 p.m., FS1
• Dayton at La Salle, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Oregon at Colorado, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Jacksonville State at Morehead State, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• UCLA at Washington, 9 p.m., FS1
• Cal at Stanford, 10 p.m., ESPN2
• St. Mary's at San Francisco, 10 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Birmingham Bowl: Boston College vs. Cincinnati, 2 p.m., ESPN
• Gator Bowl, Indiana vs. Tennessee, 6 p.m., ESPN
GOLF
• PGA Tour, Sentry Tournament of Champions, 5 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• Under Armour All-America Game, 5 p.m., ESPN2
NBA
• Toronto at Miami, 6:30 p.m., NBA
• Detroit at LA Clippers, 9:30 p.m., NBA TV
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League, Sheffield United at Liverpool, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
• ATP Cup, 5 p.m., TENNIS
--
Sports on Radio
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Alabama at LSU, 7:40 p.m., FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.