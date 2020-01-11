COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
• Ohio State at Indiana, 11 a.m., FOX
• Alabama at Kentucky, 11 a.m., ESPN
• Georgia at Auburn, 11 a.m., ESPNEWS
• Georgetown at Villanova, 11 a.m., FS1
• Rutgers at Illinois, 11 a.m., BTN
• Cincinnati at UCF, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• Tulane at Temple, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• UMass at Dayton, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN
• Baylor at Kansas, noon, CBS
• South Carolina at Tennessee, noon, SECN
• Louisville at Notre Dame, 1 p.m., ESPN
• Oklahoma State at TCU, 1 p.m., ESPN2
• SMU at East Carolina, 1 p.m., ESPNU
• Rhode Island at VCU, 1 p.m., CBSSN
• Creighton at Xavier, 1 p.m., FOX
• Wisconsin at Penn State, 1:15 p.m., BTN
• St. Joseph's at Davidson, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN
• Texas A&M at Vanderbilt, 2:30 p.m., SECN
• Syracuse at Virginia, 3 p.m., ESPN
• Marquette at Seton Hall, 3 p.m., CBSSN
• Houston at Tulsa, 3 p.m., ESPN2
• Nebraska at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m., BTN
• Texas Tech at West Virginia, 5 p.m., ESPN2
• Arkansas at Ole Miss, 5 p.m., SECN
• Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee, 5 p.m., CBSSN
• Mississippi State at LSU, 7 p.m., ESPN
• Oklahoma at Iowa State, 7 p.m., ESPN2
• Nevada at Utah State, 7 p.m., CBSSN
• Santa Clara at St. Mary's, 7 p.m., ESPNU
• Florida at Missouri, 7:30 p.m., SECN
• USC at UCLA, 9 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
• Providence at Creighton, 11 a.m., CBSSN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• FCS National Championship, James Madison vs. North Dakota State, 11 a.m., ABC
NFL
• NFC Divisional Playoffs, Minnesota at San Francisco, 3:35 p.m., NBC
• AFC Divisional Playoffs, Tennessee at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m., CBS
SOCCER
• Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal, 6 a.m., NBCSN
• Chelsea vs. Burnley, 8:30 a.m., NBCSN
• Tottenham vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m., NBC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.