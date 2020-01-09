Sports on TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
• Drexel at Towson, 5 p.m., CBSSN
• Memphis at Wichita State, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Louisiana Tech at Texas (San Antonio), 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Purdue at Michigan, 6 p.m., FS1
• Hofstra at Northeastern, 7 p.m., CBSSN
• Arizona at Oregon, 8 p.m., ESPN
• Minnesota at Michigan State, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Murray State at Jacksonville State, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• Washington at Stanford, 8 p.m., FS1
• Washington State at California, 9:30 p.m., PAC-12N
• Brigham Young at St. Mary's, 10 p.m., ESPN2
• Arizona State at Oregon State, 10 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
• Quinnipiac at Rider, 10 a.m., ESPNU
• Austin Peay at Tennessee Tech, 4 p.m., ESPNU
• Duke at Virginia, 5 p.m., ACCN
• Michigan at Ohio State, 5 p.m., BTN
• Baylor at Connecticut, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Mississippi State at Missouri, 6 p.m., SECN
• Louisville at Miami, 7 p.m., ACCN
• Maryland at Iowa, 7 p.m., BTN
• Louisiana State at Texas A&M, 8 p.m., SECN
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Sony Open, First Round, 6 p.m., GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The Hong Kong Open, Second Round, 10 p.m., GOLF
NBA
• Boston at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., TNT
• Houston at Oklahoma City, 8:30 p.m., TNT
NHL
• Nashville at Chicago, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: ATP Cup Day 8 Quarterfinals; Auckland-WTA & Brisbane-WTA Quarterfinals; Shenzhen-WTA Semifinals, 5 p.m., TENNIS
Sports on Radio
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
• North Alabama at Liberty, 6 p.m., FM-97.1
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
• Kentucky at Alabama, 7 p.m. (6:55 pregame), FM-93.9
NHL
• Nashville at Chicago, 7:30 p.m., FM-97.9
