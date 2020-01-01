Sports on TV
Today
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• East Carolina at Wichita State, 2 p.m., ESPNU
• South Florida at SMU, 4 p.m., ESPNU
• Connecticut at Cincinnatti, 6 p.m., CBSSN
• Marquette at Creighton, 8 p.m., CBSSN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• The Citrus Bowl: Alabama vs. Michigan, noon, ABC
• The Outback Bowl: Minnesota vs. Auburn, noon, ESPN
• The Rose Bowl: Oregon vs. Wisconsin, 4 p.m., ESPN, ESPN2
• The Sugar Bowl: Georgia vs. Baylor, 7:45 p.m., ESPN, ESPN2
NBA
• Portland at New York, 6:30 p.m., NBATV
NHL
• The Winter Classic: Nashville vs. Dallas, noon, NBC
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Chelsea at Brighton, 6:25 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: Tottenham at Southampton, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: Everton at Manchester City, 11:25 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: Manchester United at Arsenal, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN
