Sports on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Cincinnati at Memphis, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Charleston Southern at Campbell, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Old Dominion at Western Kentucky, 7 p.m., CBSSN
• Colorado at Arizona State, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Eastern Kentucky at Belmont, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• Oregon at Washington State, 8 p.m., FS1
• Santa Clara at Gonzaga, 10 p.m, ESPN2
• Oregon State at Washington, 10 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Ohio State at Michigan State, 5 p.m., BTN
• Texas A&M at Kentucky, 5:30 p.m., SEC
• Nebraska at Maryland, 7 p.m., BTN
• South Carolina at Missouri, 7:30 p.m., SEC
• Stanford at Oregon, 8 p.m., ESPN
GOLF
• European Tour, ABU Dhabi HSBC Championship, 5 a.m., GOLF
• LPGA, Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, 11 a.m., GOLF
• Latin America Amateur Championship, 2 p.m., ESPN2
• PGA Tour, American Express, 2 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions, Mitsubishi Electric Championship, 6 p.m., GOLF
• Asian Tour, Singapore Open, 9 p.m., GOLF
NBA
• Boston at Milwaukee, 7 p.m., TNT
• Denver at Golden State, 9:30 p.m., TNT
NHL
• Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 7 p.m., NBCSN
