Today
Sports on TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
• Toledo at Ball State, 6 p.m., CBSSN
• Central Florida at Houston, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Wright State at Oakland, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Wisconsin at Ohio State, 6 p.m., FS1
• Rutgers at Nebraska, 7 p.m., BTN
• Kent State at Bowling Green, 8 p.m., CBSSN
• Temple at Tulsa, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• Georgetown at Seton Hall, 8 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
• DePaul at Providence, 5:30 p.m., FS2
• Colorado at Oregon, 9 p.m., PAC-12N
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Ohio vs. Nevada (Reno), 2:30 p.m., ESPN
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Second Round, 5 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOYS)
• ESPN Showcase: Sierra Canyon (Calif.) vs. Patrick School (N.J.), 8 p.m., ESPN2
NBA
• Philadelphia at Houston, 7 p.m., ESPN
• New Orleans at LA Lakers, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Washington at Carolina, 6:30 p.m., NHLN
TENNIS
• ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 2 Group Stage, 5 p.m., TENNIS
--
Sports on Radio
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOYS)
• Florence at Hartselle, 7:30 p.m. (7:15 pregame), FM-93.9
--
Saturday
Sports on TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
• Creighton at Butler, 11 a.m., FS1
• Indiana at Maryland, 11 a.m., FOX
• LSU at Tennessee, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• Georgia at Memphis, Noon, CBS
• Florida State at Louisville, 1 p.m., ESPN2
• Villanova at Marquette, 1 p.m., FOX
• Missouri at Kentucky, 1 p.m., SEC
• Iowa at Penn State, 1 p.m., BTN
• Providence at DePaul, 1 p.m., FS1
• Long Island at Mt. St. Mary's, 1 p.m., CBSSN
• Cincinnati at Tulane, 3 p.m., CBSSN
• Auburn at Mississippi State, 3:30 p.m., SEC
• Boise State at Nevada, 5 p.m., CBSSN
• Alabama at Florida, 5 p.m., ESPN2
• Texas A&M at Arkansas, 6 p.m., SEC
• Duke at Miami, 7 p.m., ESPN
• Texas at Baylor, 7 p.m., ESPN2
• Bradley at Northern Iowa, 7 p.m., ESPNU
• SMU at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m., SEC
• Pepperdine at Gonzaga, 9 p.m., ESPN2
• San Diego State at Utah State, 9 p.m., CBSSN
• Air Force at UNLV, 9 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
• Penn State at Wisconsin, 3 p.m., BTN
• Minnesota at Nebraska, 5 p.m., BTN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Armed Forces Bowl, Southern Miss vs. Tulane, 10:30 a.m., ESPN
NFL PLAYOFFS
• AFC Wild Card game, Buffalo at Houston, 3:35 p.m., ABC and ESPN
• AFC Wild Card game, Tennessee at New England, 7:15 p.m., CBS
--
Sports on Radio
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
• North Florida at North Alabama, 1 p.m., (FM-97.1)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
• North Florida at North Alabama, 3:30 p.m., FM-97.1
• Alabama at Florida, 5 p.m. (4 p.m. pregame), FM-93.9
NFL PLAYOFFS
• Tennessee at New England, 7:15 p.m. (joined in progress), FM-93.9
