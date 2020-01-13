Today
Sports on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Boston at Loyola Maryland, 6 p.m., CBSSN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Championship game, LSU vs. Clemson, 7 p.m., ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN News, ESPNU, SEC
GOLF
• Korn Ferry Tour, Bahamas Great Exuma Open, 1 p.m., GOLF
TENNIS
• Australian Open qualifying, Auckland, Adelaide, Hobart Opens, 5 p.m., TENNIS
--
Sports on Radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• National championship, Clemson vs. LSU, 7 p.m., FM-93.9
