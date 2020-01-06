200104 North Florida vs UNA gbb 29
Buy Now

Kenysha Coulson and the North Alabama women's team faces Jacksonville today at 6 p.m. on FM-97.1. [MATT MCKEAN/TIMESDAILY]

 MATT MCKEAN

Today

Sports on TV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

• Colgate at Army, 6 p.m., CBSSN

• West Virginia at Oklahoma State, 8 p.m., ESPN2

• Southern at Prairie View A&M, 8 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

• Ohio State at Maryland, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Ole Miss at Texas A&M, 6 p.m., SEC

• Illinois at Indiana, 6 p.m., BTN

NHL

• Edmonton at Toronto, 6 p.m., NBCSN

--

Sports on Radio

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

• Jacksonville at North Alabama, 6 p.m., FM-97.1

DecaturDaily.com
Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.