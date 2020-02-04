Sports on TV
Today
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m., ACCN
• Massachusetts at Rhode Island, 6 p.m., CBSSN
• Duke at Boston College, 6 p.m., 6 p.m., ESPN
• Ohio State at Michigan, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Tennessee at Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Rutgers at Maryland, 6 p.m., FS1
• Auburn at Arkansas, 6 p.m., SECN
• Penn State at Michigan State, 7 p.m., BTN
• Colorado State at Fresno State, 8 p.m., CBSSN
• Mississippi State at Kentucky, 8 p.m., ESPN
• Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Xavier at DePaul, 8 p.m., FS1
• Missouri at Texas A&M, 8 p.m., SECN
• Air Force at Nevada, 10 p.m., ESPN2
NBA
• Milwaukee at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• San Antonio at LA Lakers, 9 p.m., TNT
NHL
• Chicago at Minnesota, 7 p.m., NBCSN
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying Tournament: Canada vs. Mexico, 5:20 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• ATP/USTA: Cordoba-ATP, Fed Cup, USTA Pro Circuit Early Rounds, 4 p.m., TENNIS
