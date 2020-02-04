Petty scores 23 as Tide rolls over Vanderbilt 77-62

Alabama basketball hosts Tennessee at 6 p.m. on ESPNU. [MARK HUMPHREY/ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Mark Humphrey

Sports on TV

Today

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m., ACCN

• Massachusetts at Rhode Island, 6 p.m., CBSSN

• Duke at Boston College, 6 p.m., 6 p.m., ESPN

• Ohio State at Michigan, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Tennessee at Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• Rutgers at Maryland, 6 p.m., FS1

• Auburn at Arkansas, 6 p.m., SECN

• Penn State at Michigan State, 7 p.m., BTN

• Colorado State at Fresno State, 8 p.m., CBSSN

• Mississippi State at Kentucky, 8 p.m., ESPN

• Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 8 p.m., ESPN2

• Xavier at DePaul, 8 p.m., FS1

• Missouri at Texas A&M, 8 p.m., SECN

• Air Force at Nevada, 10 p.m., ESPN2

NBA

• Milwaukee at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m., TNT

• San Antonio at LA Lakers, 9 p.m., TNT

NHL

• Chicago at Minnesota, 7 p.m., NBCSN

WOMEN'S SOCCER

• CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying Tournament: Canada vs. Mexico, 5:20 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

• ATP/USTA: Cordoba-ATP, Fed Cup, USTA Pro Circuit Early Rounds, 4 p.m., TENNIS

