Samir Doughty Auburn basketball

Samir Doughty (10) and the undefeated Auburn Tigers host Vanderbilt at 8 p.m. Wednesday on SEC Network. [JULIE BENNETT/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Julie Bennett

Sports on TV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

• St. John's at Georgetown, 5:30 p.m., FS1

• Pittsburgh at North Carolina, 6 p.m., ACCN

• Northwestern at Indiana, 6 p.m., BTN

• Davidson at Rhode Island, 6 p.m., CBSSN

• Notre Dame at North Carolina State, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Tulsa at Cincinnati, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• Mississippi State at Alabama, 6 p.m., SECN

• Seton Hall at Xavier, 7:30 p.m., FS1

• Duke at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m., ACCN

• Illinois at Wisconsin, 8 p.m., BTN

• Tulane at Connecticut, 8 p.m., CBSSN

• Oklahoma at Texas, 8 p.m., ESPN2

• Arkansas at Louisiana State, 8 p.m., ESPNU

• Vanderbilt at Auburn, 8 p.m., SECN

GOLF

• EPGA Tour: The Hong Kong Open, First Round, 10 p.m., GOLF

NBA

• Denver at Dallas, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

• Milwaukee at Golden State, 9 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• Washington at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

• Dallas at Los Angeles, 9 p.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

• ATP/WTA: The ATP Cup, Day 7 Quarterfinals AND The Auckland Open, and The Brisbane International, Early Rounds, The Shenzhen Open, Quarterfinals, 5 p.m., TENNIS

--

Sports on Radio

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

• Mississippi State at Alabama, 6 p.m. (5 p.m. pregame), FM-93.9

• Vanderbilt at Auburn, 8 p.m., FM-97.9

DecaturDaily.com
Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.