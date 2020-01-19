Today
Sports on TV
BOWLING
• PBA, Hall of Fame Classic, noon, FS1
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Davidson at Fordham, 11 a.m., CBSSN
• Minnesota at Rutgers, noon, BTN
• Loyola Chicago at Illinois State, 3 p.m., ESPNU
• East Carolina at Cincinnati, 5 p.m., ESPNU
• Cal at UCLA, 7 p.m., ESPNU
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Duke at Clemson, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• Louisville at North Carolina, noon, ESPN2
• Saint Louis at Dayton, 1 p.m., CBSSN
• Auburn at Georgia, 1 p.m., ESPN
• Kentucky at LSU, 1 p.m., SEC
• Minnesota at Illinois, 2 p.m., BTN
• UCF at South Florida, 2 p.m., ESPN2
• St. Bonaventure at La Salle, 2 p.m., NBCSN
• Fordham at George Mason, 3 p.m., CBSSN
• Florida at Texas A&M, 3 p.m., SEC
• Indiana at Iowa, 4 p.m., BTN
• Arkansas at Vanderbilt, 5 p.m, SEC
• Purdue at Northwestern, 6 p.m., BTN
GOLF
• Latin America Amateur Championship, 11 a.m., ESPN News
• LPGA Tour, Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, 1 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour, Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, 2 p.m., NBC
• PGA Tour, The American Express, 2 p.m., GOLF
NFL
• AFC Championship: Tennessee at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m., CBS
• NFC Championship: Green Bay at San Francisco, 5:40 p.m., FOX
NHL
• Boston at Pittsburgh, 11:30 a.m., NHL
• Winnipeg at Chicago, 6 p.m., NHL
SOCCER
• Serie A, Udinese at AC Milan, 5:25 a.m., ESPN2
• Premier League, Leicester City at Burnley, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN
• Bundesliga, Bayer Munich at Hertha Berlin, 8:30 a.m., FS1
• Premier League, Manchester United at Liverpool, 10:25 a.m., NBCSN
• Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen at SC paderborn, 10:50 a.m., FS2
• Liga MX, Leon at Santos Laguna, 6:30 p.m, FS2
TENNIS
• Australian Open, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Sports on Radio
NFL
• Tennessee at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m., FM-107.3, FM-93.9
• Green Bay at San Francisco, 5:40 p.m., FM-93.9
Monday
Sports on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Sacred Heart at Robert Morris, 4 p.m., CBSSN
• Bucknell at Colgate, 6 p.m., CBSSN
• North Carolina State at Virginia, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Texas at West Virginia, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Oklahoma at Baylor, 8 p.m., ESPN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Michigan State at Rutgers, 5 p.m., BTN
• Mississippi State at South Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Alabama at Tennessee, 6 p.m., SEC
• Indiana at Maryland, 7 p.m., BTN
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
• Rancho Christian vs. DeMatha, 10 a.m., ESPNU
• Paul VI vs. Sierra Canyon, noon, ESPNU
• Oak Hill Academy vs. Bishop Gorman, 2 p.m., ESPNU
NBA
• Toronto vs. Atlanta, 1:30 p.m., NBA
• New Orleans at Memphis, 4 p.m., TNT
• LA Lakers at Boston, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• Golden State at Portland, 9 p.m, TNT
NHL
• Detroit at Colorado, 5 p.m., NHL
TENNIS
• Australian Open, ESPN, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Australian Open, 8 p.m., ESPN2
Sports on Radio
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Alabama at Tennessee, joined in progress after "Hey, Coach," FM-93.9
