Today
Sports on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Michigan State at Purdue, 11 a.m., CBS
• Wichita State at UConn, 11 a.m., CBSSN
• Michigan at Minnesota, noon, BTN
• Memphis at South Florida, 3 p.m., ESPN2
• Rhode Island at Davidson, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN
• Utah at Colorado, 5 p.m., ESPNU
• Arizona at Oregon State, 9 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Maryland at Michigan, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• Kentucky at Florida, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• St. John's at DePaul, noon, FS1
• Georgia at Tennessee, noon, SEC
• George Washington at Fordham, 1 p.m., CBSSN
• Central Florida at Cincinnati, 1 p.m., ESPN2
• Oklahoma State at Baylor, 1 p.m., ESPNU
• Minnesota at Illinois, 2 p.m., BTN
• Missouri at Arkansas, 2 p.m., SEC
• VCU at Saint Louis, 3 p.m., CBSSN
• Indiana at Iowa, 4 p.m., BTN
• South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m., SEC
• South Florida at Tulsa, 5 p.m., CBSSN
• Purdue at Northwestern, 6 p.m., BTN
GOLF
• European Tour, South African Open, 3 a.m., GOLF
• Korn Ferry Tour, Bahamas Great Exuma Open, 1 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour, Sony Open, 5 p.m., GOLF
NFL
• Houston at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m., CBS
• Seattle at Green Bay, 5:40 p.m., FOX
NHL
• Toronto at Florida, 6 p.m., NHL
MEN'S SOCCER
• Serie A, SPAL at Fiorentina, 7:55 p.m., ESPN2
• Premier League, Watford at Bournemouth, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League, Manchester City at Aston Villa, 10:25 a.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
• Auckland Open, 7 a.m., TENNIS
• Brisbane International, 8:30 a.m., TENNIS
--
Sports on Radio
NFL
• Houston at Kansas City, 2 p.m. (1:30 pregame), FM-93.9
• Seattle at Green Bay, 5:40 p.m., FM-93.9
NHL
• Winnipeg at Nashville, 1 p.m., FM-97.9
--
Monday
Sports on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Boston at Loyola Maryland, 6 p.m., CBSSN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Championship game, LSU vs. Clemson, 7 p.m., ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN News, ESPNU, SEC
GOLF
• Korn Ferry Tour, Bahamas Great Exuma Open, 1 p.m., GOLF
TENNIS
• Australian Open qualifying, Auckland, Adelaide, Hobart Opens, 5 p.m., TENNIS
--
Sports on Radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• National championship, Clemson vs. LSU, 7 p.m., FM-93.9
