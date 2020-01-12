Chiefs prepped for Texans in pseudo-rematch of Week 6

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) tries to lead his team to a win over the Houston Texans today at 2:05 p.m. on CBS. [CHARLIE RIEDEL/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Charlie Riedel

Today

Sports on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Michigan State at Purdue, 11 a.m., CBS

• Wichita State at UConn, 11 a.m., CBSSN

• Michigan at Minnesota, noon, BTN

• Memphis at South Florida, 3 p.m., ESPN2

• Rhode Island at Davidson, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN

• Utah at Colorado, 5 p.m., ESPNU

• Arizona at Oregon State, 9 p.m., FS1

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Maryland at Michigan, 11 a.m., ESPN2

• Kentucky at Florida, 11 a.m., ESPNU

• St. John's at DePaul, noon, FS1

• Georgia at Tennessee, noon, SEC

• George Washington at Fordham, 1 p.m., CBSSN

• Central Florida at Cincinnati, 1 p.m., ESPN2

• Oklahoma State at Baylor, 1 p.m., ESPNU

• Minnesota at Illinois, 2 p.m., BTN

• Missouri at Arkansas, 2 p.m., SEC

• VCU at Saint Louis, 3 p.m., CBSSN

• Indiana at Iowa, 4 p.m., BTN

• South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m., SEC

• South Florida at Tulsa, 5 p.m., CBSSN

• Purdue at Northwestern, 6 p.m., BTN

GOLF

• European Tour, South African Open, 3 a.m., GOLF

• Korn Ferry Tour, Bahamas Great Exuma Open, 1 p.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour, Sony Open, 5 p.m., GOLF

NFL

• Houston at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m., CBS

• Seattle at Green Bay, 5:40 p.m., FOX

NHL

• Toronto at Florida, 6 p.m., NHL

MEN'S SOCCER

• Serie A, SPAL at Fiorentina, 7:55 p.m., ESPN2

• Premier League, Watford at Bournemouth, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN

• Premier League, Manchester City at Aston Villa, 10:25 a.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

• Auckland Open, 7 a.m., TENNIS

• Brisbane International, 8:30 a.m., TENNIS

--

Sports on Radio

NFL

• Houston at Kansas City, 2 p.m. (1:30 pregame), FM-93.9

• Seattle at Green Bay, 5:40 p.m., FM-93.9

NHL

• Winnipeg at Nashville, 1 p.m., FM-97.9

--

Monday

Sports on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Boston at Loyola Maryland, 6 p.m., CBSSN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Championship game, LSU vs. Clemson, 7 p.m., ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN News, ESPNU, SEC

GOLF

• Korn Ferry Tour, Bahamas Great Exuma Open, 1 p.m., GOLF

TENNIS

• Australian Open qualifying, Auckland, Adelaide, Hobart Opens, 5 p.m., TENNIS

--

Sports on Radio

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• National championship, Clemson vs. LSU, 7 p.m., FM-93.9

