Sports on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• College of Charleston at James Madison, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN
• South Carolina Upstate at Presbyterian, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Minnesota at Illinois, 6:30 p.m., FS1
• Iowa at Maryland, 7:30 p.m., BTN
• Pepperdine at Brigham Young, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Arizona at Washington, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Belmont at Tennessee Tech, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• Utah at Southern California, 8:30 p.m., FS1
• Gonzaga at Santa Clara, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Colorado at UCLA, 10 p.m., ESPN2
• Cal-Santa Barbara at Cal State Northridge, 10 p.m., ESPN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Maryland at Ohio State, 5:30 p.m., BTN
• Louisville at Notre Dame, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Kentucky at Missouri, 6 p.m., SEC
• Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m., SEC
GOLF
• European Tour, Saudi International, 5:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions, Morocco Champions, 8:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour, Waste Management Phoenix Open, 2 p.m., GOLF
NBA
• Golden State at Boston, 7 p.m., TNT
• Utah at Denver, 9:30 p.m., TNT
TENNIS
• Australian Open, 1 p.m., ESPN2
• Australian Open, 10 p.m., TENNIS
--
Sports on Radio
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• UNA at NJIT, 6 p.m., FM-97.1
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Arkansas at Alabama, 7 p.m., FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.