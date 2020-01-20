Today
Sports on TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
• Sacred Heart at Robert Morris, 4 p.m., CBSSN
• Bucknell at Colgate, 6 p.m., CBSSN
• North Carolina State at Virginia, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Texas at West Virginia, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Oklahoma at Baylor, 8 p.m., ESPN
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
• Michigan State at Rutgers, 5 p.m., BTN
• Mississippi State at South Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Alabama at Tennessee, 6 p.m., SECN
• Indiana at Maryland, 7 p.m., BTN
GOLF
• Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, Second Round, 1 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOYS)
• Rancho Christian (Calif.) vs. Dematha (Md.), 10 a.m., ESPNU
• Paul VI (Va.) vs. Sierra Canyon (Calif.), Noon, ESPNU
• Oak Hill Academy (Va.) vs. Bishop Gorman (Nev.), 2 p.m., ESPNU
• McEachern (Ga.) vs. Montverde Academy (Fla.), 4 p.m., ESPNU
NBA
• Toronto at Atlanta, 1:30 p.m., NBATV
• New Orleans at Memphis, 4 p.m., TNT
• LA Lakers at Boston, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• Golden State at Portland, 9 p.m., TNT
NHL
• Detroit at Colorado, 2 p.m., NHLN
TENNIS
• The Australian Open: First Round, 6 p.m., TENNIS
• The Australian Open: First Round, 8 p.m., ESPN2
Sports on Radio
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
• Alabama at Tennessee, 6 p.m. tipoff (joined in progress after Hey Coach), FM-93.9
