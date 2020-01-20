Ja Morant basketball

Ja Morant (12) and the Memphis Grizzlies host the New Orleans Pelicans at 4 p.m. today on TNT. [BRANDON DILL/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Brandon Dill

Today

Sports on TV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

• Sacred Heart at Robert Morris, 4 p.m., CBSSN

• Bucknell at Colgate, 6 p.m., CBSSN

• North Carolina State at Virginia, 6 p.m., ESPN

• Texas at West Virginia, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• Oklahoma at Baylor, 8 p.m., ESPN

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

• Michigan State at Rutgers, 5 p.m., BTN

• Mississippi State at South Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Alabama at Tennessee, 6 p.m., SECN

• Indiana at Maryland, 7 p.m., BTN

GOLF

• Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, Second Round, 1 p.m., GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOYS)

• Rancho Christian (Calif.) vs. Dematha (Md.), 10 a.m., ESPNU

• Paul VI (Va.) vs. Sierra Canyon (Calif.), Noon, ESPNU

• Oak Hill Academy (Va.) vs. Bishop Gorman (Nev.), 2 p.m., ESPNU

• McEachern (Ga.) vs. Montverde Academy (Fla.), 4 p.m., ESPNU

NBA

• Toronto at Atlanta, 1:30 p.m., NBATV

• New Orleans at Memphis, 4 p.m., TNT

• LA Lakers at Boston, 6:30 p.m., TNT

• Golden State at Portland, 9 p.m., TNT

NHL

• Detroit at Colorado, 2 p.m., NHLN

TENNIS

• The Australian Open: First Round, 6 p.m., TENNIS

• The Australian Open: First Round, 8 p.m., ESPN2

--

Sports on Radio

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

• Alabama at Tennessee, 6 p.m. tipoff (joined in progress after Hey Coach), FM-93.9

