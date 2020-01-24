Jahaad Proctor Purdue basketball

Purdue guard Jahaad Proctor (3) and the Boilermakers host Wisconsin at 6 tonight on FS1. [JULIO CORTEZ/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Julio Cortez

Today

Sports on TV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

• Kent State at Buffalo, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN

• Yale at Brown, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• Wisconsin at Purdue, 6 p.m., FS1

• Northern Kentucky at Wright State, 8 p.m., ESPNU

• Marquette at Butler, 8 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)

• Kentucky at Arkansas, 6 p.m., SECN

• Louisiana State at Florida, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

FIGURE SKATING

• U.S. Championships: Rhythm Dance Competition, 4 p.m., NBCSN

• U.S. Championships: Ladies Free Skate, 7 p.m., NBC

GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio, Second Round, 10:30 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Second Round, 2 p.m., GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOYS)

• Bishop Gorman (Nev.) at Coronado (Nev.), 10 p.m., ESPNU

NBA

• LA Clippers at Miami, 7 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• NHL All-Star: Skills Competition, 7 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER (MEN'S)

• Bundesliga: Koln at Borussia Dortmund, 1:20 p.m., FS2

• Liga MX: Club America at Tijuana, 9 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

• The Australian Open: Third Round (taped), noon, ESPN2

• The Australian Open: Third Round, 6 p.m., TENNIS

• The Australian Open: Third Round, 8 p.m., ESPN2

X GAMES

• X Games Aspen 2020: Freestyle Skiing, Snowboarding, 9:35 p.m., ESPN

--

Sports on Radio

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOYS)

• Austin at Florence, 7:30 p.m. (7:15 pregame), FM-93.9

--

Saturday

Sports on TV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

• Missouri at West Virginia, 11 a.m., ESPN

• Iowa State at Auburn, 11 a.m., ESPNU

• Illinois at Michigan, 11 a.m., FS1

• Miami at North Carolina, 11 a.m., ESPN2

• VCU at La Salle, 11 a.m., NBCSN

• Villanova at Providence, Noon, CBS

• Army at Navy, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN

• LSU at Texas, 1 p.m., ESPN

• Mississippi State at Oklahoma, 1 p.m., ESPN2

• Virginia Tech at Boston College, 1 p.m., ESPNU

• St. John's at DePaul, 1 p.m., FS1

• Tennessee at Kansas, 3 p.m., ESPN

• SMU at Memphis, 3 p.m., CBSSN

• Oklahoma State at Texas A&M, 3 p.m., ESPNU

• TCU at Arkansas, 3 p.m., ESPN2

• Ole Miss at Georgia, 4:30 p.m., SECN

• Kentucky at Texas Tech, 5 p.m., ESPN

• Kansas State at Alabama, 5 p.m., ESPN2

• George Mason at Davidson, 5 p.m., CBSSN

• Tulane at East Carolina, 5 p.m., ESPNU

• Baylor at Florida, 7 p.m., ESPN

• New Mexico at Nevada, 7 p.m., CBSSN

• Vanderbilt at South Carolina, 7 p.m., SECN

• UCF at Wichita State, 7 p.m., ESPNU

• Washington at Colorado, 8 p.m., FS1

• Colorado State at Utah State, 9 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

• Army at Navy, 10 a.m., CBSSN

NBA

• Los Angeles Lakers at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., ABC

NHL

• All-Star Game, 7:15 p.m., NBC

--

Sports on Radio

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

• Kansas State at Alabama, 5 p.m. (4 p.m. pregame), FM-93.9

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

• Lauderdale County tournament finals, 6 p.m. (Girls) and 7:45 (Boys), FM-97.9

