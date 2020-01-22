Jared Rhoden Seton Hall basketball

Seton Hall guard Jared Rhoden (14) and the Pirates host Providence at 7:30 tonight on FS1. [SARAH STIER/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Sarah Stier

Sports on TV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

• Georgetown at Xavier, 5:30 p.m., FS1

• Penn State at Michigan, 6 p.m., BTN

• St. Bonaventure at Dayton, 6 p.m., CBSSN

• Syracuse at Notre Dame, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• South Carolina at Auburn, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• Arkansas at Mississippi State, 6 p.m., SECN

• Providence at Seton Hall, 7:30 p.m., FS1

• Rutgers at Iowa, 8 p.m., BTN

• Creighton at DePaul, 8 p.m., CBSSN

• Memphis at Tulsa, 8 p.m., ESPNU

• Alabama at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m., SECN

• Nevada (Las Vegas) at Nevada (Reno), 10 p.m., CBSSN

GOLF

• Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, Final Round, 12:30 p.m., GOLF

• EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, First Round, 10 p.m., GOLF

NBA

• Philadelphia at Toronto, 6 p.m., ESPN

• San Antonio at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• Detroit at Minnesota, 7 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER (MEN'S)

• Premier League: Burnley at Manchester United, 2:15 p.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

• The Australian Open: Second Round, Melbourne, Australia (taped), 1 p.m., ESPN2

• The Australian Open: Second Round, 6 p.m., TENNIS

• The Australian Open: Second Round, 8 p.m., ESPN2

--

Sports on Radio

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

• Alabama at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m. (7 p.m. pregame), FM-93.9

DecaturDaily.com
Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.