Michigan State basketball Julius Marble

Julius Marble (34) and the Michigan State Spartans look to bounce back from Sunday's loss at Purdue as they host Wisconsin at 6 p.m. Friday on FS1. [MICHAEL CONROY/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Michael Conroy

Today

Sports on TV

BOXING

• ShoBox: The New Generation, 9 p.m., SHO

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

• Dayton at St. Louis, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Furman at Wofford, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• Wisconsin at Michigan State, 6 p.m., FS1

• Michigan at Iowa, 8 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

• Marquette at Butler, 5:30 p.m., FS2

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)

• Florida at Missouri, 6 p.m., SECN

• Auburn at Louisiana State, 7:30 p.m., SECN

• Oklahoma at Alabama, 8 p.m., ESPN2

GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Second Round, 11 a.m., GOLF

• Latin America Amateur Championship: Second Round, 2 p.m., ESPN2

• PGA Tour: The American Express, Second Round, 2 p.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Second Round, 6 p.m., GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOYS)

• Tournament of Champions: Teams TBD, Semifinal, 8 p.m., CBSSN

NBA

• Chicago at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., ESPN

• Portland at Dallas, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:30 p.m., NHLN

SOCCER (MEN'S)

• Bundesliga: Borussia Monchengladbach at Schalke, 1:20 p.m., FS2

SWIMMING

• TYR: Pro Swim Series, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

• ATP/WTA: Auckland-ATP & Hobart-WTA Finals, 7:30 p.m., TENNIS

--

Sports on Radio

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOYS)

• Florence at Bob Jones, 7:30 p.m. (7:15 pregame), FM-93.9

--

Saturday

Sports on TV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

• Baylor at Oklahoma State, 11 a.m., ESPN2

• Connecticut at Villanova, 11 a.m., FS1

• Seton Hall at St. John's, 11 a.m., FOX

• Ohio State at Penn State, 11 a.m., ESPNU

• North Carolina at Pittsburgh, 11 a.m., ESPN

• La Salle at Rhode Island, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN

• South Carolina at Texas A&M, noon, SECN

• Auburn at Florida, 12:30 p.m., CBS

• Kansas at Texas, 1 p.m., ESPN

• West Virginia at Kansas State, 1 p.m., ESPNU

• Purdue at Maryland, 1 p.m., ESPN2

• St. Bonaventure at VCU, 1 p.m., CBSSN

• Marquette at Georgetown, 1 p.m., FS1

• Richmond at George Mason, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN

• Missouri at Alabama, 2:30 p.m., SECN

• Oregon at Washington, 2:45 p.m., CBS

• Kentucky at Arkansas, 3 p.m., ESPN

• Houston at Wichita State, 3 p.m., ESPN2

• Iowa State at Texas Tech, 3 p.m., ESPNU

• Saint Mary's at Pepperdine, 3 p.m., CBSSN

• Providence at Creighton, 3:30 p.m., FS1

• George Washington at UMass, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN

• Northwestern at Illinois, 4 p.m., BTN

• Louisville at Duke, 5 p.m., ESPN

• New Mexico at UNLV, 5 p.m., CBSSN

• Northern Iowa at Bradley, 5 p.m., ESPN2

• Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 5 p.m., SECN

• South Florida at UCF, 5 p.m., ESPNU

• Indiana at Nebraska, 6 p.m., BTN

• Nevada at San Diego State, 7 p.m., CBSSN

• LSU at Ole Miss, 7 p.m., ESPN2

• Temple at SMU, 7 p.m., ESPNU

• Georgia at Mississippi State, 7:30 p.m., SECN

• BYU at Gonzaga, 9 p.m., ESPN2

• Utah State at Boise State, 9 p.m., ESPNU

NBA

• Los Angeles Clippers at New Orleans, 2:30 p.m., ABC

• Los Angeles Lakers at Houston, 7:30 p.m., ABC

SOCCER (MEN'S)

• Watford vs. Tottenham, 6 a.m., NBCSN

• Arsenal vs. Sheffield United, 8:30 a.m., NBCSN

• Newcastle vs. Chelsea, 11:30 a.m., NBC

--

Sports on Radio

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

• Missouri at Alabama, 2:30 p.m., (1:30 pregame), FM-93.9

• Florida Gulf Coast at North Alabama, 3:30 p.m., FM-97.1

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

• Florida Gulf Coast at North Alabama, 1 p.m., FM-97.1

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOYS)

• Florence at Muscle Shoals, 7:30 p.m. (7:15 pregame), FM-93.9

