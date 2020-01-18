Sports on TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
• Baylor at Oklahoma State, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• Connecticut at Villanova, 11 a.m., FS1
• Seton Hall at St. John's, 11 a.m., FOX
• Ohio State at Penn State, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• North Carolina at Pittsburgh, 11 a.m., ESPN
• La Salle at Rhode Island, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN
• South Carolina at Texas A&M, noon, SECN
• Auburn at Florida, 12:30 p.m., CBS
• Kansas at Texas, 1 p.m., ESPN
• West Virginia at Kansas State, 1 p.m., ESPNU
• Purdue at Maryland, 1 p.m., ESPN2
• St. Bonaventure at VCU, 1 p.m., CBSSN
• Marquette at Georgetown, 1 p.m., FS1
• Richmond at George Mason, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN
• Missouri at Alabama, 2:30 p.m., SECN
• Oregon at Washington, 2:45 p.m., CBS
• Kentucky at Arkansas, 3 p.m., ESPN
• Houston at Wichita State, 3 p.m., ESPN2
• Iowa State at Texas Tech, 3 p.m., ESPNU
• Saint Mary's at Pepperdine, 3 p.m., CBSSN
• Providence at Creighton, 3:30 p.m., FS1
• George Washington at UMass, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN
• Northwestern at Illinois, 4 p.m., BTN
• Louisville at Duke, 5 p.m., ESPN
• New Mexico at UNLV, 5 p.m., CBSSN
• Northern Iowa at Bradley, 5 p.m., ESPN2
• Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 5 p.m., SECN
• South Florida at UCF, 5 p.m., ESPNU
• Indiana at Nebraska, 6 p.m., BTN
• Nevada at San Diego State, 7 p.m., CBSSN
• LSU at Ole Miss, 7 p.m., ESPN2
• Temple at SMU, 7 p.m., ESPNU
• Georgia at Mississippi State, 7:30 p.m., SECN
• BYU at Gonzaga, 9 p.m., ESPN2
• Utah State at Boise State, 9 p.m., ESPNU
NBA
• Los Angeles Clippers at New Orleans, 2:30 p.m., ABC
• Los Angeles Lakers at Houston, 7:30 p.m., ABC
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• Watford vs. Tottenham, 6 a.m., NBCSN
• Arsenal vs. Sheffield United, 8:30 a.m., NBCSN
• Newcastle vs. Chelsea, 11:30 a.m., NBC
--
Sports on Radio
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
• Missouri at Alabama, 2:30 p.m., (1:30 pregame), FM-93.9
