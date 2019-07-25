Jose Martinez Cardinals baseball

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Jose Martinez rounds third after hitting a solo home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Chris Archer during the fifth inning Tuesday in Pittsburgh. St. Louis won 4-3. [GENE J. PUSKAR/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Sports on TV

CYCLING

• Tour de France: Stage 18, 129 miles, Embrun to Valloire, France, 6 a.m., NBCSN

GOLF

• LPGA Tour Golf: The Evian Championship, first round, 4 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Senior Open Championship, first round, 6 a.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour Golf: The Evian Championship, first round, 8:30 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Senior Open Championship, first round, 10:30 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, first round, 1 p.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour Golf: The Barracuda Championship, first round, 6 p.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour Golf: The Evian Championship, second round, 4 a.m. Friday, GOLF

HORSE RACING

• Saratoga Live, noon, FS2

MLB

• St. Louis at Pittsburgh (11:30 a.m.) OR San Diego at New York Mets (11 a.m.), MLB

• New York Yankees at Boston (6 p.m.) OR Minnesota at Chicago White Sox (7 p.m.)

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

• Professional Fighters League, 8 p.m., ESPN2

PAN AMERICAN GAMES

• Day 2, 9 a.m., ESPNU

SWIMMING

• FINA World Championships (taped), 11 a.m., NBCSN

• FINA World Championships (taped), 11 p.m., NBCSN

TBT BASKETBALL

• Wichita Regional: Self Made vs. Sideline Cancer, Round 1, 6 p.m., ESPN

• Wichita Regional: AfterShocks vs. Iowa Utd., Round 1, 8 p.m., ESPN

TENNIS

• Orange County at Vegas, 9 p.m., CBSSN

WATER POLO

• FINA World Championships (taped), 6 p.m., NBCSN

