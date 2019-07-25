Sports on TV
CYCLING
• Tour de France: Stage 18, 129 miles, Embrun to Valloire, France, 6 a.m., NBCSN
GOLF
• LPGA Tour Golf: The Evian Championship, first round, 4 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Senior Open Championship, first round, 6 a.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour Golf: The Evian Championship, first round, 8:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Senior Open Championship, first round, 10:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, first round, 1 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Golf: The Barracuda Championship, first round, 6 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour Golf: The Evian Championship, second round, 4 a.m. Friday, GOLF
HORSE RACING
• Saratoga Live, noon, FS2
MLB
• St. Louis at Pittsburgh (11:30 a.m.) OR San Diego at New York Mets (11 a.m.), MLB
• New York Yankees at Boston (6 p.m.) OR Minnesota at Chicago White Sox (7 p.m.)
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• Professional Fighters League, 8 p.m., ESPN2
PAN AMERICAN GAMES
• Day 2, 9 a.m., ESPNU
SWIMMING
• FINA World Championships (taped), 11 a.m., NBCSN
• FINA World Championships (taped), 11 p.m., NBCSN
TBT BASKETBALL
• Wichita Regional: Self Made vs. Sideline Cancer, Round 1, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Wichita Regional: AfterShocks vs. Iowa Utd., Round 1, 8 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
• Orange County at Vegas, 9 p.m., CBSSN
WATER POLO
• FINA World Championships (taped), 6 p.m., NBCSN
