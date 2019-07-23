Tour de France

A spectator cheers France's Thibaut Pinot during the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 185 kilometers (114.95 miles) with start in Limoux and finish in Prat d'Albis, France on Sunday. [THIBAULT CAMUS/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Thibault Camus

Today

Sports on TV

CYCLING

• Tour de France: Stage 16, 110 miles, Nimes, France, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN

• Tour de France: Stage 17, 128 miles, Pont du Gard to Gap, France, 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, NBCSN

DIVING

• FINA World Championships: women's 20m high dive (taped), 6 p.m., NBCSN

MLB

• Kansas City at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast

• New York Yankees at Minnesota OR Oakland at Houston, 7 p.m., MLB

SOCCER (MEN'S)

• Rakuten Cup: FC Barcelona vs. Chelsea, 5:30 a.m., ESPN2

• International Champions Cup: Real Madrid vs. Arsenal, 6 p.m., ESPN

• International Champions Cup: Guadalajara vs. Atletico Madrid, 8 p.m., ESPN

• Leagues Cup Soccer: LA Galaxy vs. Tijuana, quarterfinal, 10 p.m., ESPN

SWIMMING

• FINA World Championships: From South Korea (taped), 11 a.m., NBCSN

• FINA World Championships: From South Korea (taped), 11 p.m., NBCSN

WNBA

• All-Star Team Selection Special, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2

• Seattle at Las Vegas, 9 p.m., ESPN2

--

Sports on Radio

MLB

• Kansas City at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9

