Today
Sports on TV
CYCLING
• Tour de France: Stage 16, 110 miles, Nimes, France, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN
• Tour de France: Stage 17, 128 miles, Pont du Gard to Gap, France, 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, NBCSN
DIVING
• FINA World Championships: women's 20m high dive (taped), 6 p.m., NBCSN
MLB
• Kansas City at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast
• New York Yankees at Minnesota OR Oakland at Houston, 7 p.m., MLB
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• Rakuten Cup: FC Barcelona vs. Chelsea, 5:30 a.m., ESPN2
• International Champions Cup: Real Madrid vs. Arsenal, 6 p.m., ESPN
• International Champions Cup: Guadalajara vs. Atletico Madrid, 8 p.m., ESPN
• Leagues Cup Soccer: LA Galaxy vs. Tijuana, quarterfinal, 10 p.m., ESPN
SWIMMING
• FINA World Championships: From South Korea (taped), 11 a.m., NBCSN
• FINA World Championships: From South Korea (taped), 11 p.m., NBCSN
WNBA
• All-Star Team Selection Special, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Seattle at Las Vegas, 9 p.m., ESPN2
--
Sports on Radio
MLB
• Kansas City at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
