TODAY
SPORTS ON TV
AUTO RACING
• NHRA dra racing: Dodge Mile-High Nationals, 2 p.m., FOX
• NASCAR Monster Energy Cup series, The Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, 2 p.m., NBCSN
BIG3 BASKETBALL
• Week 5, 1 p.m., CBS
BOWLING
• Barbasol PBA Tour finals, 2 p.m., CBS
CYCLING
• Tour de France, Stage 15, 5:30 a.m., NBCSN
GOLF
• The Open Championship, 6 a.m., NBC
• PGA Tour, The Barbasol Championship, 3 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
• U.S. Open girls championship, 10th grade, 10:30 a.m., CBSSN
• U.S. Open boys championship, 10th grade, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN
HORSE RACING
• Saratoga Live, noon, FS2
MEN'S LACROSSE
• Premier Lacrosse League All-Star Game, 7 p.m., NBCSN
MLB
• Colorado at N.Y. Yankees, noon, TBS
• Washington at Atlanta, 6 p.m., Fox Sports South, ESPN
MEN'S SOCCER
• International Champions Cup, juventus vs. Tottenheimm 6:30 a.m., ESPN
• MLS, D.C.United at Atlanta United, 3 p.m., ESPN
• MLS, New York Red Bulls at Orlando City F.C., 3 p.m., FS1
• MLS, Portland at Seattle, 8:30 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• NWSL, North Carolina at Chicago, 5 p.m., ESPN2
SWIMMING
• FINA World Championships (taped), 1 p.m., NBC
TBT BASKETBALL
• Columbus regional, 11 a.m., ESPN
• Lexington regional, 1 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
• WTT, Philadelphia at Vegas, 3 p.m., CBS
WNBA
• Atlanta at Washington, 2 p.m., NBA
• Indiana at Chicago, 5 p.m., NBA
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB
• Washington at Atlanta, 6 p.m., FM-93.9
--
MONDAY
SPORTS ON TV
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
• Under Armour All-America Game, 2 p.m., MLB
MLB
• Boston at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Texas at Seattle or Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 9 p.m., MLB
SWIMMING
• FINA World Championships, 6 a.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
• WTT, Orlando at Washington, 6 p.m., CBSSN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.