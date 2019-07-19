Today
AUTO RACING
• NHRA Drag Racing: Friday Nitro Live Denver, 6 p.m., FS1
CYCLING
• Tour de France: Stage 13, individual time trial, 17 miles, Pau, France, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN
GOLF
• PGA Tour Golf: The Open Championship, second round, 5 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Golf: The Open Championship, second round, 10 a.m., GOLF
• U.S. Junior Amateur: semifinal matches, 1 p.m., FS1
• PGA Tour Golf: The Barbasol Championship, second round, 4 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour Golf: Great Lakes Bay Invitational, third round, 7 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Golf: The Open Championship, third round, 4 a.m. Saturday, GOLF
HORSE RACING
• Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 2 p.m., FS2
MLB
• San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLB
• Colorado at New York Yankees OR Washington at Atlanta, 6 p.m., MLB
• Washington at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Fox Sports South
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• International Friendly: Liverpool vs. Borussia Dortmund, 7 p.m., TNT
• MLS: Los Angeles FC at Los Angeles Galaxy, 9 p.m., ESPN
TBT BASKETBALL
• Columbus Regional: Big X vs. West Virginia Wildcats, first round game, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Columbus Regional: Carmen's Crew vs. Illinois BC, first round game, 8 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
• WTT: Vegas at San Diego, 9 p.m., CBSSN
WNBA
• Washington at Indiana, 6 p.m., CBSSN
• Atlanta at Connecticut, 6:30 p.m., NBA
• Las Vegas at Seattle, 9 p.m., NBA
Sports on Radio
MLB
• Washington at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
Saturday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
• Geelong at Hawthorn, 10 p.m., FS2
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Lakes Region 200, 3 p.m., NBCSN
• IndyCar Racing: The Iowa 300, 6 p.m., NBCSN
BIG3 BASKETBALL
• Week 5, 3 p.m., CBS
BOXING
• PBC Fight Night: Plant-Lee, 6 p.m., FOX
CYCLING
• Tour de France: Stage 14, 126 miles, Tarbes to Col du Tourmalet, France, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN
• Tour de France: Stage 14, 126 miles, Tarbes to Col du Tourmalet, France (taped), 2 p.m., NBC
• Tour de France: Stage 15, 115 miles, Limoux to Foix, France, 5:30 a.m. Sunday, NBCSN
GOLF
• PGA Tour Golf: The Open Championship, third round, 4 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Golf: The Open Championship, third round, 6 a.m., NBC
• PGA Tour Golf: The Open Championship, third round, 10 a.m., GOLF
• U.S. Junior Amateur, 1 p.m., FS1
• PGA Tour Golf: The Barbasol Championship, third round, 3 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour Golf: Great Lakes Bay Invitational, 5 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Golf: The Open Championship, final round, 3 a.m. Sunday, GOLF
HORSE RACING
• The Haskell Invitational, 4 p.m., NBC
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• UFC Fight Night Prelims: undercard bouts, 5 p.m., ESPN
• UFC Fight Nigh Main Card: Dos Anjos vs. Edwards, 8 p.m., ESPN
MLB
• Colorado at New York Yankees, Noon, MLB
• New York Mets at San Francisco, 3 p.m., FS1
• Washington at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FS1 and Fox Sports South
• Miami at Los Angeles Dodgers OR Milwaukee at Arizona (games joined in progress), 9 p.m., MLB
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• International Champions Cup: Manchester United vs. Inter Milan, 6:30 a.m., ESPN2
• International Champions Cup: Benfica vs. Guadalajara, 3 p.m., ESPN
• International Champions Cup: Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid, 7 p.m., ESPN2
TBT BASKETBALL
• The Basketball Tournament: Teams TBD, regional round, 11 a.m., ESPN
• The Basketball Tournament: Teams TBD, regional round, 1 p.m., ESPN
• The Basketball Tournament: Teams TBD, regional round, 3 p.m., ESPN
• The Basketball Tournament: Teams TBD, regional round, 5 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
• WTT: San Diego Aviators vs. Orange County Breakers, 6 p.m., CBSSN
WNBA
• Los Angeles at New York, 2 p.m., NBA
• Phoenix at Dallas, 7 p.m., NBA
MLB
• Washington at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m. (5:05 pregame), FM-93.9
