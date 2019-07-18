Sports on TV
BOWLING
• PBA: Summer League Elias Cup Finals, 8 p.m., FS1
CFL
• Toronto at Calgary, 8 p.m., ESPN2
CYCLING
• Tour de France: Stage 12, 126 miles, Toulouse to Bagneres-de-Bigorre, France, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN
DIVING
• FINA World Championships: men's 3m springboard final (taped), 6 p.m., NBCSN
GOLF
• PGA Tour Golf: The Open Championship, first round, 5 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Golf: The Open Championship, first round, 10 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Golf: The Barbasol Championship, first round, 4 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Golf: The Open Championship, second round, 12:30 a.m. Friday, GOLF
• PGA Tour Golf: The Open Championship, second round, 5 a.m. Friday, GOLF
HORSE RACING
• Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Noon
MLB
• Toronto at Boston OR Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, Noon, MLB
• Tampa Bay at New York Yankees OR St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6 p.m., MLB
• Washington at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• MLS: D.C. United at FC Cincinnati, 7 p.m., ESPN
• MLS: Orlando City SC at Portland, 9 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
• WTT: Philadelphia at Orlando, 6 p.m., CBSSN
WNBA
• Dallas at Los Angeles, 2:30 p.m., NBA
--
Sports on Radio
MLB
• Washington at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
