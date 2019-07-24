Mike Trout Angels

The Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout (27) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after a two-run home run July 13 against the Seattle Mariners. Trout and the Angels are visiting the Dodgers for an interleague series. [MARCIO JOSE SANCHEZ/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Marcio Jose Sanchez

Sports on TV

CYCLING

• Tour de France: Stage 17, 128 miles, Pont du Gard to Gap, France, 5:30 a.m., NBCSN

DIVING

• FINA World Championships: men's 27m high dive final, 5 p.m., NBCSN

GOLF

• World Long Drive Tour Golf: The ROC City Rumble, first round, 5 p.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour Golf: The Evian Championship, first round, 4 a.m. Thursday, GOLF

HORSE RACING

• Saratoga Live, noon, FS2

MLB

• Boston at Tampa Bay (11 a.m.) OR Philadelphia at Detroit (noon), MLB

• Chicago Cubs at San Francisco (2:30 p.m.) OR Texas at Seattle (3 p.m., joined in progress), MLB

• Kansas City at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast

• New York Yankees at Minnesota, 7 p.m., ESPN

• Los Angeles Angels at Los Angeles Dodgers (joined in progress), 10 p.m., MLB

PAN AMERICAN GAMES

• Day 1: From Peru, 9 a.m., ESPNU

SOCCER (MEN'S)

• Club Friendly: Liverpool vs. Sporting Clube de Portugal, 7 p.m., TNT

SWIMMING

• FINA World Championships (taped), 11 a.m., NBCSN

• FINA World Championships (taped), 11 p.m., NBCSN

WNBA

• Washington at Minnesota, noon, NBA

--

Sports on Radio

MLB

• Kansas City at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9

