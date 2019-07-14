Donaldson, Acuna Jr. homer in Braves' 5-3 win vs Padres

Atlanta wraps up its series with San Diego today at 3 p.m. on Fox Sports South. [GREGORY BULL/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Gregory Bull

TODAY

SPORTS ON TV

AUTO RACING

• Formula One, British Grand Prix, 8:05 a.m., ESPN2

• FIA Formula E, Championship, 2:30 p.m., FS1

• IndyCar Racing, Honda Indy, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN

BIG3 BASKETBALL

• Week 4, 11 a.m., CBSSN

• Killer 3's vs. Trilogy, 1 p.m., CBSSN

CYCLING

• Tour de France, Stage 9, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

GOLF

• European Tour, Scottish Open, 9 a.m., GOLF

• European Tour, Scottish Open, 11:30 a.m., NBC

• PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, noon, GOLF

• PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, 2 p.m., CBS

• PGA Tour Champions, Senior Players Championship, 2 p.m., GOLF

• American Century Championship, 2 p.m., NBC

• LPGA Tour, Marathon Classic, 2 p.m., GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

• Nike Peach Jam, 1 p.m., ESPNU

MLB

• Washington at Philadelphia, noon, TBS

• Atlanta at San Diego, 3:30 p.m., Fox Sports South

• L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 6 p.m., ESPN

NBA

• Summer League semifinals, 5-7 p.m., ESPN2

POKER

• World Series of Poker, 9 p.m., ESPN2

MEN'S SOCCER

• MLS, Atlanta United at Seattle, 2:55 p.m., ESPN

• MLS, New York City FC at New York Red Bulls, 5:30 p.m., FS1

WOMEN'S SOCCER

• NWSL, Orlando at Portland FC, 2 p.m., ESPN News

TENNIS

• Wimbledon, Men's final - Djokovic vs. Federer, 8 a.m., ESPN

• Wimbledon, Men's final - Djokovic vs. Federer, 2 p.m., ABC (taped)

• WTT: San Diego at New York, 4 p.m., CBSSN

WNBA

• Los Angeles at Atlanta,2 p.m., NBA

• Phoenix at Minnesota, 6 p.m., NBA

SPORTS ON RADIO

MLB

• Braves at Padres, 3:30 p.m., FM-93.9

• Dodgers at Red Sox, joined in progress, FM-93.9

--

MONDAY

SPORTS ON TV

CYCLING

• Tour de France, Stage 10, 7 a.m., NBCSN

MLB

• San Francisco at Colorado, 1 p.m., MLB

• L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., ESPN

• Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast

• Houston at L.a. Angels or San Francisco at Colorado (joined in progress), 9 p.m., MLB

NBA

• Summer League championship, 8 p.m., ESPN2

POKER

• World Series of Poker, 9 p.m., ESPN

TENNIS

• WTT, Vegas Rollers vs. Washington Kastles, 6 p.m., CBSSN

SPORTS ON RADIO

MLB

• Braves at Brewers, 7:10 p.m., FM-93.9

