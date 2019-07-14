TODAY
SPORTS ON TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula One, British Grand Prix, 8:05 a.m., ESPN2
• FIA Formula E, Championship, 2:30 p.m., FS1
• IndyCar Racing, Honda Indy, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN
BIG3 BASKETBALL
• Week 4, 11 a.m., CBSSN
• Killer 3's vs. Trilogy, 1 p.m., CBSSN
CYCLING
• Tour de France, Stage 9, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
GOLF
• European Tour, Scottish Open, 9 a.m., GOLF
• European Tour, Scottish Open, 11:30 a.m., NBC
• PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, noon, GOLF
• PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, 2 p.m., CBS
• PGA Tour Champions, Senior Players Championship, 2 p.m., GOLF
• American Century Championship, 2 p.m., NBC
• LPGA Tour, Marathon Classic, 2 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
• Nike Peach Jam, 1 p.m., ESPNU
MLB
• Washington at Philadelphia, noon, TBS
• Atlanta at San Diego, 3:30 p.m., Fox Sports South
• L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 6 p.m., ESPN
NBA
• Summer League semifinals, 5-7 p.m., ESPN2
POKER
• World Series of Poker, 9 p.m., ESPN2
MEN'S SOCCER
• MLS, Atlanta United at Seattle, 2:55 p.m., ESPN
• MLS, New York City FC at New York Red Bulls, 5:30 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• NWSL, Orlando at Portland FC, 2 p.m., ESPN News
TENNIS
• Wimbledon, Men's final - Djokovic vs. Federer, 8 a.m., ESPN
• Wimbledon, Men's final - Djokovic vs. Federer, 2 p.m., ABC (taped)
• WTT: San Diego at New York, 4 p.m., CBSSN
WNBA
• Los Angeles at Atlanta,2 p.m., NBA
• Phoenix at Minnesota, 6 p.m., NBA
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB
• Braves at Padres, 3:30 p.m., FM-93.9
• Dodgers at Red Sox, joined in progress, FM-93.9
MONDAY
SPORTS ON TV
CYCLING
• Tour de France, Stage 10, 7 a.m., NBCSN
MLB
• San Francisco at Colorado, 1 p.m., MLB
• L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast
• Houston at L.a. Angels or San Francisco at Colorado (joined in progress), 9 p.m., MLB
NBA
• Summer League championship, 8 p.m., ESPN2
POKER
• World Series of Poker, 9 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
• WTT, Vegas Rollers vs. Washington Kastles, 6 p.m., CBSSN
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB
• Braves at Brewers, 7:10 p.m., FM-93.9
