Today
Sports on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula One: The German Grand Prix, 8:05 a.m., ESPN
• NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Gander RV 400, 2 p.m., NBCSN
• IndyCar Racing: The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, 3 p.m., NBC
• NHRA Drag Racing: NHRA Sonoma Nationals, 4 p.m., FOX
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
• AVP Hermosa Beach Open: Day 4, 7 p.m. (taped), NBCSN
CYCLING
• Tour de France: Stage 21, 79 miles, Rambouillet to the Champs-Elysees, France, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN
• Tour de France: Stage 21, 79 miles, Rambouillet to the Champs-Elysees, France, 1 p.m., NBC
• UCI BMX World Championships (taped), 8:30 p.m., NBCSN
GOLF
• LPGA Tour Golf: The Evian Championship, final round, 5 a.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour Golf: The Evian Championship, final round, 8 a.m., CNBC
• PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Senior Open Championship, final round, 8:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, final round, 11 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Senior Open Championship, final round, 11 a.m., NBC
• PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, final round, 1 p.m., CBS
• PGA Tour Golf: The Barracuda Championship, final round, 4 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• Saratoga Live, noon, FS2
LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
• WPLL: Teams TBD, Championship, 1 p.m., ESPNU
MLB
• Los Angeles Dodgers at Washington, noon, TBS
• Atlanta at Philadelphia, 12:05 p.m., Fox Sports South
• New York Yankees at Boston, 6 p.m., ESPN
PAN AMERICAN GAMES
• Day 5: From Peru, 9 a.m., ESPNU
• Day 5: From Peru, noon, ESPN2
• Day 5: From Peru, 7 p.m., ESPNU
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• International Champions Cup: AC Milan vs. Benfica, 2 p.m., ESPN2
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
• UEFA U-19: France vs. Germany, final, 9:50 a.m., ESPNEWS
SWIMMING
• FINA World Championship, 6 a.m., NBCSN
TBT BASKETBALL
• Richmond Regional: Teams TBD, Regional Final, 11 a.m., ESPN
• Syracuse Regional: Teams TBD, Regional Final, 1 p.m., ESPN
• Wichita Regional: Teams TBD, Regional Final, 3 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
• WTT: Springfield at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., CBSSN
TRACK AND FIELD
• Outdoor Championships: Day 4, 6 p.m., NBCSN
• Outdoor Championships: Day 4, 7 p.m., NBC
WATER POLO
• FINA World Championship (taped), 5 a.m., NBCSN
--
Sports on Radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Philadelphia, 12:05 p.m., FM-93.9
• New York Yankees at Boston, 6:05 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Monday
Sports on TV
MLB
• Atlanta at Washington, 6 p.m., ESPN, Fox Sports Southeast
• Baltimore at San Diego OR Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado (joined in progress), 9 p.m., MLB
PAN AMERICAN GAMES
• From Peru, 8:30 a.m., ESPNU
• From Peru, 1 p.m., ESPNU
• From Peru, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU
POKER
• U.S. Poker Open: Episode 1, 7 p.m., NBCSN
• U.S. Poker Open: Episode 2, 8 p.m., NBCSN
• U.S. Poker Open: Episode 3, 9 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
• WTT: Springfield at New York, 6 p.m., CBSSN
--
Sports on Radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m., FM-93.9
