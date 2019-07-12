Federer, Nadal renew great rivalry in Wimbledon semifinals

Spain's Rafael Nadal is among the men's semifinalists at Wimbledon. ESPN has the semifinal coverage beginning at 7 a.m. today. [BEN CURTIS/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Ben Curtis

TODAY

SPORTS ON TV

AUTO RACING

• Formula One, British Grand Prix practice session 2, 7:55 a.m., ESPNU

• NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup series, practice, 10:30 a.m., NBCSN

• NASCAR Monster Energy Cup series, final practice, 12:30 p.m., NBCSN

• NASCAR, Xfinity qualifying, 3 p.m., NBCSN

• NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup series, qualifying, 5 p.m., NBCSN

• NASCAR, Xfinifity series, The Alsco 300, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

BOXING

• ShoBox:  The New Generation, 9 p.m., SHO

CYCLING

• Tour de France, Stage 8, 7 a.m., NBCSN

GOLF

• European Tour, 8:30 a.m., The Scottish Open, 8:30 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour Champions, Senior Players Championship, 12:30 p.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, 3 p.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour, The Marathon Classic, 6:30 p.m., GOLF

• American Century Championship, 9 p.m., NBCSN (taped)

HORSE RACING

• Saratoga Live, noon, FS2

MMA

• Bellator 224, 8 p.m., Paramount

MLB 

• Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLB

• Washington at Philadelphia, 5 p.m. or Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 6 p.m., MLB 

• Atlanta at San Diego, 9 p.m., Fox Sports South, 

• Chicago at Oakland, 9 p.m., MLB

NBA

• Summer League games, Teams TBD, Games begin at 3 p.m. ad continue through 9:30 p.m., NBA, ESPNU

POKER

• World Series of Poker, Day 7, 8 p.m., ESPN

• World Series of Poker, Day 7, 10 p.m., ESPN2

MEN'S SOCCER

• MLS, New England at D.C. United, 6 p.m., 6 p.m.

TENNIS

• Wimbledon, Men's semifinals, 7 a.m., ESPN

WNBA

• Phoenix at Connecticut, 7 p.m., ESPN2

• Dallas at Seattle, 9 p.m., CBSSN

--

SPORTS ON RADIO

MLB

• Braves at Padres, 9 p.m., FM-93.9

--

SATURDAY

SPORTS ON TV

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

• Greater West Sydney at Richmond, 10 p.m., FS2

AUTO RACING

• FIA Formula E, 11 a.m., Qualifying, 11 a.m., FS2

• IndyCar Racing, qualifying, 1 p.m., NBCSN

• FIA Formula E, New York City E-Prix, 3 p.m., FOX

• NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup series, Quaker State 400, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

BIG3 BASKETBALL

• Week 4, 11 a.m., CBS

BOXING

• PBC prellms, Undercard bouts, 6 p.m., FS1

CFL

• Montreal at Ottawa, 3 p.m., ESPN2

• Calgary at Hamilton, 6 p.m., ESPN2

CYCLING

• Tour de France, Stage 8, 5:30 a.m., NBCSN

GOLF

• European Tour, Scottish Open, 9 a.m., GOLF

• European Tour, Scottish Open, 11:30 a.m., NBC

• PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, noon, GOLF

• PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, 2 p.m., CBS

• American Century Championship, 2 p.m., NBC

• PGA Tour Champions, Senior Players Championship, 2 p.m.

MLB

• Toronto at N.Y. Yankees or Tampa Bay at Baltimore, noon, MLB

• Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 3 p.m., FS1

• Regional coverage, 6 p.m., FOX

• Atlanta at San Diego, 6:40 p.m., Fox Sports South

NBA

• Summer League, Teams TBD, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

• Summer League, Teams TBD, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

TENNIS

• Wimbledon, women's championship 8 a.m., ESPN

WNBA

• Las Vegas at Washington, 6 p.m., CBSSN

--

SPORTS ON RADIO

MLB

• Braves at Padres, 7:40 p.m., FM-93.9

DecaturDaily.com
Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.