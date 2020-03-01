Sports on TV
Today
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Cup Series: The Auto Club 400, 2:30 p.m., FOX
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• South Florida at Temple, 11 a.m., CBSSN
• Creighton at St. John's, noon, FS1
• Cincinnati at Houston, noon, ESPN
• Indiana at Illinois, noon, BTN
• Xavier at Georgetown, noon, CBS
• Western Kentucky at North Texas, noon, CBSSN
• St. Louis at Rhode Island, noon, ESPNU
• Michigan at Ohio State, 3 p.m., CBS
• Towson at Northeastern, 3 p.m., CBSSN
• Wichita State at Southern Methodist, 3 p.m., ESPNU
• Northwestern at Nebraska, 3:15 p.m., BTN
• Auburn at Kentucky, 4 p.m., SECN
• Virginia Tech at Louisville, 5 p.m., ACCN
• Colorado at Stanford, 5:30 p.m., BTN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Virginia Tech at Louisville, 11 a.m., ACCN
• Iowa at Rutgers, 11 a.m., BTN
• Texas A&M at South Carolina, 1 p.m., ESPN2
• Notre Dame at Florida State, 1 p.m., ACCN
• Duke at North Carolina, 1 p.m., ESPN2
• DePaul at Marquette, 2 p.m., FS2
• Maryland at Minnesota, 3 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Final Round, noon, 2 p.m., GOLF, NBC
• PGA Tour Champions: The Colorguard Classic, Final Round, GOLF
MLB
• Spring Training: Atlanta vs. Boston, noon, MLBN
NBA
• Philadelphia at LA Clippers, 2:30 p.m., ABC
• LA Lakers at New Orleans, 7 p.m., ESPN
NFL
• NFL Scouting Combine: Defensive backs, 1 p.m., NFLN
NHL
• Philadelphia at NY Rangers, 11 a.m., NBC
• Washington at Minnesota, 7 p.m., NBCSN
• Los Angeles at Vegas, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Manchester United at Everton, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN
• Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen at RB Leipzig, 8:30 a.m., FS1
• Bundesliga: Frankfurt at Werder Bremen, 10:50 a.m., FS2
• MLS: Chicago at Seattle, 2 p.m., ESPN
• MLS: Inter Miami CF at LA FC, 4:30 p.m., ESPN
• MLS: Minnesota United at Portland, 6:30 p.m., FS1
XFL
• Houston at Dallas, 3 p.m., FS1
• D.C. at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m., ESPN2
--
Sports on TV
Monday
MENS COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• North Carolina State at Duke, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Texas Tech at Baylor, 8 p.m., ESPN
• Alabama State at Texas Southern, 8 p.m., ESPNU
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Wichita State at Central Florida, 6 p.m., CBSSN
• South Florida at Connecticut, 6 p.m., ESPN2
MLB
• Spring Training: Minnesota vs. St. Louis, noon, MLBN
• Spring Training: LA Angels vs. Chicago Cubs, 2 p.m., ESPN
NBA
• Milwaukee at Miami, 6:30 p.m., NBATV
• WTA: Lyon-WTA, Monterrey-WTA, 10 a.m., TENNIS
• WTA: Abierto GNP Seguros, Early Rounds, 2 p.m., TENNIS
