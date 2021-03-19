Today on TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Mississippi St. at LSU, 6 p.m., SEC
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• NCAA tournament: Virginia Tech vs. Florida, First Round, Indianapolis, 11 a.m., CBS
• NCAA tournament: Colgate vs. Arkansas, First Round, Indianapolis, 11:30 a.m., TRUTV
• NCAA tournament: Drexel vs. Illinois, First Round, Indianapolis, noon, TBS
• NCAA tournament: Utah St. vs. Texas Tech, First Round, Bloomington, Ind., 12:30 p.m., TNT
• NCAA tournament: Oral Roberts vs. Ohio St., First Round, West Lafayette, Ind., 2 p.m., CBS
• NCAA tournament: Hartford vs. Baylor, First Round, Indianapolis, 2:20 p.m., TRUTV
• NCAA tournament: Georgia Tech vs. Loyola of Chicago, First Round, Indianapolis, 2:50 p.m., TBS
• NCAA tournament: Oregon St. vs. Tennessee, First Round, Indianapolis, 3:20 p.m., TNT
• NCAA tournament: Liberty vs. Oklahoma St., First Round, Indianapolis, 5:15 p.m., TBS
• NCAA tournament: Wisconsin vs. North Carolina, First Round, West Lafayette, Ind., 6 p.m., CBS
• NIT: Buffalo vs. Colorado St., First Round, Denton, Texas, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• NCAA tournament: Cleveland St. vs. Houston, First Round, Bloomington, Ind., 6 p.m., TRUTV
• NCAA tournament: North Texas vs. Purdue, First Round, Indianapolis, 6:15 p.m., TNT
• NIT: Louisiana Tech vs. Mississippi, First Round, Frisco, Texas, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• NCAA tournament: Rutgers vs. Clemson, First Round, Indianapolis, 8:10 p.m., TBS
• NCAA tournament: Syracuse vs. San Diego St., First Round, Indianapolis, 8:40 p.m., CBS
• NCAA tournament: Morehead St. vs. West Virginia, First Round, Indianapolis, 8:45 p.m., TRUTV
• NCAA tournament: Winthrop vs. Villanova, First Round, Indianapolis, 8:50 p.m., TNT
MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
• Penn St. at Johns Hopkins, ESPNU, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Tennessee at Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Arizona at Washington, 8 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE WRESTLING
• NCAA Championships: Quarterfinals, St. Louis, 10 a.m., ESPNU
• NCAA Championships: Quarterfinals, St. Louis, 2 p.m., ESPNU
• NCAA Championships: Semifinals, St. Louis, 7 p.m., ESPN
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The Kenya Open, Second Round, Karen Country Club, Nairobi, Kenya, 5 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Second Round, PGA National Golf Club, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., 1 p.m., GOLF
BASEBALL
• Spring Training: St. Louis vs. N.Y. Mets, Port Saint Lucie, Fla., noon, MLBN
• Spring Training: Arizona vs. Milwaukee, Phoenix, 3 p.m., MLBN
• Spring Training: Texas vs. L.A. Dodgers, Glendale, Ariz., 8 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• Dallas at Portland, 9 p.m., NBATV
RUGBY
• NRL: Panthers at Bulldogs, 11 p.m., FS2
MEN'S SOCCER
• CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying: Honduras vs. Haiti, Group B, Guadalajara, Mexico, 2:30 p.m., FS2
• Premier League: Leeds United at Fulham, 2:55 p.m., NBCSN
• CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying: Canada vs. El Salvador, Group B, Guadalajara, Mexico, 5 p.m., FS1
• CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying: U.S. vs. Costa Rica, Group A, Guadalajara, Mexico, 7 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• Dubai-ATP Semifinals, St. Petersburg-WTA & Monterrey-WTA Quarterfinals, 5 a.m., TENNIS
• Monterrey-WTA Quarterfinals 1 & 2, 2 p.m., TENNIS
• Acapulco-ATP Semifinals & Monterrey-WTA Quarterfinals 3 & 4, 7 p.m., TENNIS
Today on radio
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• NCAA tournament: 6 p.m., FM-93.9
Saturday on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Fr8Auctions 200, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga., 12:30 p.m., FS1
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The EchoPark 250, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga., 3 p.m., FS1
BOXING
• Top Rank: Artur Beterbiev vs. Adam Deines (Light Heavyweights), 1 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• NCAA tournament: Georgetown vs. Colorado, First Round, Indianapolis, 11 a.m., CBS
• NIT: Memphis vs. Dayton, First Round, Denton, Texas, 11 a.m., ESPN
• NCAA tournament: Florida St. vs. UNC-Greensboro, First Round, Indianapolis, 11:30 a.m., TRUTV
• NCAA tournament: Eastern Washington vs. Kansas, First Round, Indianapolis, noon, TBS
• NCAA tournament: St. Bonaventure vs. LSU, First Round, Bloomington, Ind., 12:30 p.m., TNT
• NCAA tournament: Michigan vs. Mount St. Mary's/Texas Southern, West Lafayette, Ind., 2 p.m., CBS
• NCAA tournament: UC Santa Barbara vs. Creighton, First Round, Indianapolis, 1:20 p.m., TRUTV
• NCAA tournament: Alabama vs. Iona, First Round, Indianapolis, 2:50 p.m., TBS
• NCAA tournament: Southern California vs. Wichita St./Drake, First Round, Indianapolis, 3:20 p.m., TNT
• NIT: Mississippi St. vs. Saint Louis, First Round, Frisco, Texas, 3 p.m., ESPN
• NCAA tournament: Grand Canyon vs. Iowa, First Round, Indianapolis, 5:15 p.m., TBS
• NCAA tournament: Maryland vs. UConn, First Round, West Lafayette, Ind., 6 p.m., CBS
• NCAA tournament: Ohio vs. Virginia, First Round, Bloomington, Ind., 6 p.m., TRUTV
• NCAA tournament: Missouri vs. Oklahoma, First Round, Indianapolis, 6:15 p.m., TNT
• NCAA tournament: Gonzaga vs. Norfolk St./Appalachian St., First Round, Indianapolis, 8:10 p.m., TBS
• NCAA tournament: BYU vs. Michigan St./UCLA, First Round, Indianapolis, 8:30 p.m., CBS
• NCAA tournament: Abilene Christian vs. Texas, First Round, Indianapolis, 8:40 p.m., TRUTV
• NCAA tournament: VCU vs. Oregon, First Round, Indianapolis, 8:50 p.m., TNT
WOMEN'S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
• Big 12 Championship, noon, ESPN2
WOMEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
• NCAA tournament: Northeastern vs. Wisconsin/Ohio St., Championship, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Howard at Norfolk St., noon, ESPNU
• Texas Southern at Alabama St., 2 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE WRESTLING
• NCAA Championships: Day 3, St. Louis, 9 a.m., ESPN2
• NCAA Championships: Day 3, St. Louis, 5 p.m., ESPN
FISHING
• Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2021 Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Pickwick Lake, Pickwick Lake, Florence, 6 a.m., FS1
GOLF
• LEPGA Tour: The Magical Kenya Ladies Open, Third Round, Vipingo Ridge, Kikambala, Kenya, 3:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Third Round, PGA National Golf Club, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., 11 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Third Round, PGA National Golf Club, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., 1 p.m., NBC
HORSE RACING
• The Louisiana Derby, 4 p.m., NBCSN
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, 5 p.m., ESPN2
• UFC Fight Night: Derek Brunson vs. Kevin Holland (Middleweights), Las Vegas, 8 p.m., ESPN
RUGBY
• Six Nations: England at Ireland, 11 a.m., NBC
• Six Nations: Wales at France, 2 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Liga MX: Querétaro at Tijuana, 9 p.m., FS1
Saturday on radio
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• NCAA tournament: 11 a.m., FM-93.9
• NCAA tournament: Alabama vs. Iona, First Round, Indianapolis, 3 p.m., FM-93.9
